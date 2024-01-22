Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India song Maula Mere was initially made for another film?

The music duo Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant, known for their iconic music, shared earlier that the song Maula Mere from Shah Rukh Khan's Chak De India was approved just a week before the movie's release. They mentioned that the song was initially created for a film by Nagesh Kukunoor but was turned down by him, stating that it was too melancholic.

During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Salim Merchant expressed in an interview, he mentioned that the scene where Shah Rukh becomes emotional while looking at the tricolor is crucial. Although there was a great background score for that moment, Yash Ji insisted, "There has to be a song here."

He said, “The release was only a week away, and on that very day, we saw the movie and returned to the studio. We had a song initially created for the movie Dor. However, Nagesh didn't approve of this song, stating, "It is very sad." He wanted a more uplifting song for a specific sequence featuring Gul Panag and Ayesha Takia.’

He mentioned that on that specific day, they reached their studio at around seven or eight in the evening, and by two in the morning, the song was prepared. He added, “Adi tried to convince his father.” He mentioned that they needed to attempt a song in that specific scene, and everything turned out just right. He added, “It is a timeless song.”

