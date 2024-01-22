Rohit Shetty REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan suggested Honey Singh’s song Lungi Dance for Chennai Express

Rohit Shetty is one of those filmmakers who struggled to make their place in the Indian film industry. But when they did, there was no going back. He is also someone who gave Shah Rukh Khan Chennai Express which ended up making it into the list of his best Hindi films. In an interview, the director revealed that it was because of SRK’s suggestion that he added Honey Singh’s song Lunki Dance to the movie.

Rohit Shetty says Shah Rukh Khan introduced him to Honey Singh for Lungi Dance

Rohit Shetty was recently in a chat with ANI wherein he went back in time and spoke about his collaboration with singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh for the song Lungi Dance. The director-producer said that the song that became a massive success and later topped the charts was actually a last-minute addition to the film Chennai Express.

Crediting Shah Rukh Khan for suggesting him the peppy number, he said, “Lungi Dance was at the last moment. It was previously not there. Honey and Shah Rukh met and then SRK called me up to say, ‘Ek gaana hai...tune, wo sunna hai kya? I think it’s superb’. It was only then that I requested Honey to add this song to the film.”

The Golmaal director further shared that upon hearing it, he had some reservations because of which he suggested Honey Singh to modify some lyrics in it. Talking about it, Rohit said, “However, as a filmmaker who is aware of the likes and dislikes of his viewers, I was worried about a particular line in the song that goes, ‘Coconut mein vodka milake’. I wasn’t comfortable with the use of the word ‘Vodka’ in the song.”

Eventually, it was tweaked to ‘Coconut mein Lassi milake.’ Rohit said that Honey then told him, ‘Isse zyada main shareef nahi ho sakta aapke liye’. But he was happy with how the song came out and became a rage with the fans. “I was worried about that line as a lot of children come to watch my films,” Shetty quipped.

Rohit Shetty talks about his alleged feud with Shah Rukh Khan

During his chat with The Lallantop, a fan asked Shetty if there was something going on between him and Shah Rukh Khan because of which they haven’t collaborated since Dilwale came in in 2015. Responding to it he said that there’s nothing like that.

Moreover, he also shared his plans to work with the megastar and stated, “Koi achi kahani milne ke saath me, karna hai toh fir vo aesi ho k vo Chennai Express se badi ho. Sabse important cheez rehta hai k kabhi aesa koi subject aaya toh kyun nhi karungi mai, zaroor karunga. (If I get a good story, if we have to work together then it should be better that Chennai Express. Most important thing is that. If something like this comes then we will definitely work together.)”

Rohit Shetty’s work front

The filmmaker tasted success with his second film Golmaal in 2006. Since then, he has helmed many hit movies like Singham, Bol Bachchan, Singham Returns, Dilwale, Golmaal Again, Simmba, Sooryavanshi, and others. Currently, he is working on Singham Again with stars like Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. He also recently made his OTT debut with the web series Indian Police Force which is led by Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi and was released on January 18 on Amazon Prime Video.

