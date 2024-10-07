Diljit Dosanjh bowing down to greet Gajraj Rao in middle of his concert proves he is gem of a person; don’t miss the kiss he gets in return: WATCH

A new day brings fresh updates from Diljit Dosanjh’s ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour, and it’s certainly creating a buzz. Recently, actor Gajraj Rao, known for his role in Badhaai Ho, attended Diljit’s concert in London, and their interaction is winning hearts. Diljit delivered his second performance at the O2 Arena.

Both Gajraj and Diljit shared glimpses of the event on their Instagram profiles. In a video posted by Diljit, he can be seen humbly bowing to Rao upon noticing him in the crowd. Diljit then clasps his hands together, while Gajraj reciprocates by kissing his hands. The two exchanged a few words, capturing a heartwarming moment.

Gajraj Rao also shared his joy when he posted a picture of himself from the concert. He wrote, "Tonight was touched by magic, an unforgettable experience...".

Diljit joined forces with rapper Badshah during his London show, where Badshah surprised the audience with an unexpected appearance. Numerous pictures and videos of their reunion have been circulating on social media. In one video, the two artists performed their popular song Naina from the movie Crew.

Earlier, Ed Sheeran and Diljit had thrilled the crowd with a mashup of The Shape of You and Naina from the same film. At one point, they were seen sitting together on stage during the performance, sharing a warm hug. Sharing the moment, Ed wrote, "Returning the favour to my brother @diljitdosanjh tonight in Birmingham, what an amazing atmosphere; thanks for having me!"

For context, Diljit made a surprise appearance during Ed Sheeran’s Mumbai concert in March, where he sang his hit song Lover. Ed joined in for the chorus, making headlines as he sang in Punjabi for the first time, creating a memorable pop culture moment.

Diljit's Dil-Luminati Tour is set to include Delhi, Mumbai, and Jaipur, along with several other cities in India, as part of its itinerary. The singer shared the exciting news through an Instagram post. Meanwhile, on the work front, the Punjabi singer will be seen sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor in No Entry 2.

