Diljit Dosanjh x Badshah’s collab during London concert is dream come true for music lovers; don’t miss latter's rumored GF Hania Aamir’s moment on stage

Diljit Dosanjh has currently taken over the world with his ongoing Dil-Luminati Tour. The actor-singer is performing across the globe and making his fans go gaga him. He was recently in London, making the audience dance to his beats. But when rapper Badshah joined him on stage, their admirers jumped in joy. Some netizens also turned Sherlock and claimed Badboy Shah was at the concert with his rumored ladylove, Hania Aamir after several visuals from the show surfaced online.

Earlier today, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram and dropped multiple glimpses from his London concert. The photo album showcases the Amar Singh Chamkila actor having a blast on the stage and making everyone dance to his tunes. While he interacted with the fans at the event, he also performed with Badshah at the concert. In one image, Diljit and the rapper can be seen sharing the stage while an image from backstage shows them hugging each other. Among the multiple photos was a picture of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir who is rumored to be dating the Paani Paani singer.

A video shared by Dosanjh’s fan club showcases him giving Badshah a warm welcome on stage before they set the stage on fire with their duet. The rapper also took to his Instagram and dropped a video of their performance in London together. In the caption, he wrote, “Tere noor mein roshan hue jaa rahe hain @diljitdosanjh Ye din bhi dikhana tha usne always your number one fan paaji. London o2, see you next year.”

Another video that’s going viral online is of Diljit inviting Hania Aamir on stage and giving her a warm welcome. She can be seen shying away as Dosanjh dedicates his songs to the Pakistani actress.

Looking at the multiple videos from Diljit’s London concert, netizens were sure that Hania and Badshah attended the music concert together. A user commented on one of the clips, “Hania ai thi to badshah ne to Ana hi tha” while another wrote, “Samajh aaya @ haniaheheofficial ko kyun invite kiya @ diljitdosanjh bhai ji ne. @ badboyshah.”

