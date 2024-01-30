In 2005, Anees Bazmee directed Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in No Entry and the Boney Kapoor Production went ahead to emerge a cult in the comic space by emerging the highest grossing film of the year. Over the years, No Entry has become one of the biggest brands with repeat telecast on television and there has been a big demand for the sequel from the audiences. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that No Entry 2 is in the making.

No Entry 2 is currently in works

According to our sources close to the development, Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are partnering on No Entry 2 and have got a big cast on board the sequel. "While Anees Bazmee is on board No Entry 2 as a writer and director, the makers have got together Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh to lead the film. The trio is supremely excited about the script and have given their nod to the story," revealed a source close to the development.

Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee have met Varun, Arjun and Diljit multiple times over the last 6 months and every actor believes that the sequel will amp up the comic quotient over the 2005 film. "No Entry 2 is a hilarious script that has got every single person excited. The No Entry sequel will go on floors in December 2024 and be a big theatrical release in 2025, marking 20 years of the first part," the source added.

Advertisement

Announcement on No Entry 2 to be made soon

Apart from the 3 leading heroes, a big ensemble cast is being put together for No Entry 2 and the casting is underway. An official announcement on No Entry 2 will be made soon. Before moving on to No Entry 2, Varun Dhawan will wrap up shooting for his next with Shashank Khaitan and David Dhawan, whereas Arjun will finish his work on Singham Again. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: VD 18: Is Varun Dhawan's next with Atlee titled Baby John? Here's what a report suggests