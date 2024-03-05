Diljit Dosanjh drops video from Anant-Radhika’s pre-wedding ft SRK, Kareena and more; don't miss his commentary

It is Diljit Dosanjh’s world, and we are just living in it. Punjabi singer-turned-actor has lately been ruling the internet following his live performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s grand pre-wedding celebrations in Gujarat’s Jamnagar city. Numerous videos from the singer’s performance at the event went viral on the internet, and he also shared a couple of videos with Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. Yet again, Diljit posted a quirky video on his social media offering unseen views from the ‘The Dosanjhanwala Show.’

Diljit Dosanjh drops hilarious video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gala

On March 5, Diljit Dosanjh, a while back hopped onto his Instagram handle to treat fans with another hilarious video, this time from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding functions in Jamnagar. The Crew actor juxtaposed various glimpses from the gala event while extending his heartwarming wishes to the soon-to-be married couple and the birthday girl Rhea Kapoor.

The funny video begins with Diljit all decked-up in his all-white avatar as he gets up on the stage for his electrifying performance followed by Kareena Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal waving him up the stage and in his witty style he greets Anant Ambani.

This is not it, the quirky video is sure to leave you in splits as he says, “Kiara (Kiara Advani) Katrina (Katrina Kaif) says do you know, do you know (referring to his song) te Dosanjhavala kehnda I know, I know (Kiara and Katrina ask me Do you know, and I say I know).”

Take a look:

Then followed by Diljit’s bhangra performance on stage, he featured Rhea Kapoor and extended his wishes on her birthday, with the next video clip featuring Arjun Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal swaying to the singer’s tunes. He further refers to Shah Rukh Khan as the ‘King’ of the industry with Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Ibrahim Ali Khan standing next to Vicky Kaushal enjoying the big bash.

The video concludes with ‘Pataudi sahab’ Saif Ali Khan, Kareena, Vicky and Kiara simultaneously going up the stage and exchanging wishes and flying kisses. The video ends with Radhika and Anant dancing with the group and a clip of Diljit dancing with Karisma Kapoor.

Rhea Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Anand Ahuja react

Reacting to the video, Rhea Kapoor wrote, “lol thank you for the wishes D,” and Sonam Kapoor’s husband replied to her by saying, “The best” and also expressed, “hahahah. Best video yet.” In addition to this, Arjun Kapoor also dropped fire, clap, and red-heart emojis.

What did you think of the video?