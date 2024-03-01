Diljit Dosanjh-Kareena Kapoor Khan set screens on fire with BTS still from Crew's Naina song; fans cannot handle this hotness

The film Crew, featuring famous actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, is highly anticipated this year. From the moment it was announced, the movie has caught the attention of viewers. The excitement has increased even more now that the producers have shared the movie's teaser. The film also features Diljit Dosanjh in an important role. The teaser also offered a glimpse of the actor and now, the actor has shared a picture along with Kareena Kapoor Khan which is a BTS from the film’s upcoming song titled Naina.

Diljit Dosanjh shares a BTS picture with Kareena Kapoor Khan from Crew’s upcoming song Naina

Today, on March 1, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with his Crew co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan providing a hint at the film’s upcoming song, titled Naina. Reportedly, the song is a collaboration between Baadshah and Diljit Dosanjh, featuring the lead stars Kareena along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. In the picture, Kareena is seen donning a red outfit and looks absolutely ravishing.

Sharing the picture, Diljit wrote, “Tera Ni Mai LOVER @kareenakapoorkhan #Crew.”

As soon as the actors posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis and fire emojis. One user wrote, “When your dream girl is in your arms,” and added a fire emoji. One more user wrote, “Bebo serving "You are my Soniya" look once again,” and added a string of emojis to express her excitement. Another user commented, “Best.”

Diljit Dosanjh's funny BTS video from Crew sets

Diljit Dosanjh posted a humorous behind-the-scenes video from the Crew sets, where he enthusiastically talks to his fans about the stars he's collaborating with. In the video, he excitedly points out his scene with Kareena Kapoor Khan while speaking in Punjabi, “Adhi Kylie shado maharaj, aithey poori Kareena Kapoor (Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor).” He adds, "Main te Kareena dungiyan gallan kar rahe haan, tusi dasso vi gallan kar rahe haan" (Me and Kareena are having a deep conversation, guess what we are talking about).”

Then he mentions choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan, by saying, “Khana cho Khan, Farah Khan. Bollywood de Khana vich kalla benda ni khadhda vi hai Dosanjha wala (Meet the Top Khan of all Khans, Farah Khan. The Dosanjh boy doesn't just sit among Bollywood's Khans. He stand with them also).”

In the video, he proceeds to introduce producer Rhea Kapoor, rapper Badshah, actress Kriti Sanon, and director Rajesh Krishnan as well. It's noteworthy that Badshah has contributed a rap for the upcoming film.

About Crew

This film is going to be a thrilling ride full of fun and laughs with the new movie Crew, directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, and Rhea Kapoor. Crew is a story about three charming air hostesses played by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, who are known for their daring, thieving, and pretending ways. They set off on an adventure to follow their dreams but run into unforeseen troubles along the way. Diljit Dosanjh has a key role in the movie, and Kapil Sharma makes a special appearance.

The film, Crew is presented as a family entertainer by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network. It's launching on March 29, 2024, right during the Good Friday holiday, promising to be a memorable movie experience.

