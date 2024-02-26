Diljit Dosanjh shares witty BTS video from Crew set; says 'Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor'

Diljit Dosanjh is famous on Instagram for his quirky reels. The singer and actor loves to give everything his unique touch, something that his fans adore him for. Diljit recently took to Instagram and shared a funny BTS video from the sets of Crew which features him alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon. In the video, Diljit who is ecstatic to reunite with his favorite Kareena says, "Forget Half Kylie, here's full-fledged Kareena Kapoor"

Diljit Dosanjh's funny BTS video from Crew sets

Diljit Dosanjh shared a funny BTS video from the Crew sets in which he can be seen excitedly telling his fans about all the stars he's working with. As he shows the visuals of his shot with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit's voiceover can be heard saying in Punjabi, "Adhi Kylie shado maharaj, aithey poori Kareena Kapoor" (Forget half Kylie, here's full Kareena Kapoor). He adds, "Main te Kareena dungiyan gallan kar rahe haan, tusi dasso vi gallan kar rahe haan" (Me and Kareena are having a deep conversation, guess what we are talking about).

Then he talks about choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan, by saying, "Khana cho Khan, Farah Khan. Bollywood de Khana vich kalla benda ni khadhda vi hai Dosanjha wala" (Meet the Top Khan of all Khans, Farah Khan. The Dosanjh boy doesn't just sit among Bollywood's Khans. He stand with them also)

In the video, he's then seen introducing producer Rhea Kapoor, rapper Badshah, actress Kriti Sanon and director Rajesh Krishnan too. Interestingly, Badshah has done a rap for the upcoming film.

Kriti Sanon praises Diljit Dosanjh

Kriti Sanon who has reunited with Diljit Dosanjh after their 2019 film Arjun Patiala reposted the reel in her Instagram Story and praised him by saying, "Tusi Best Ho! @diljitdosanjh #Crew"

About Crew

Crew revolves around three charismatic air hostesses portrayed by Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon, each embodying the persona of Risk it, Steal it, and Fake it respectively. As they embark on a journey to chase their dreams, they counter unexpected misfortunes that await them. Diljit Dosanjh plays an important role in the film along with Kapil Sharma's special appearance.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network, Crew is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 29, 2024.

