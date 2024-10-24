Dimple Kapadia says ‘I don’t pose with juniors’ as paps request her to get clicked with Twinkle Khanna: WATCH

On October 23, several Bollywood celebs were spotted at the screening of a movie in Mumbai. At the event, actor Akshay Kumar came hand-in-hand with his wife, a former actress and writer Twinkle Khanna. Her mother Dimple Kapadia also attended the event. While exiting the venue, the senior actress was requested to pose with the best-selling author but she skillfully denied it saying that she doesn’t pose with junior stars.

At the ongoing Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) Mumbai Film Festival 2024, Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar arrived to attend the screening of Dimple Kapadia’s film Go Noni Go. Even though they had probably shared laughter at the event, the veteran actress's jab at ‘junior’ Twinkle made them the talk of the town. In a viral video from the event, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress can be seen exiting the venue.

Dressed up in a white dress layered with a brown and green jacket, Kapadia posed for the paparazzi. But the moment the shutterbugs saw her daughter Twinkle arriving from behind, they requested her to pose with her daughter. On hearing this, the Angrezi Medium fame rushed to leave the venue stating “I don't pose with juniors, only seniors.”

Even though Dimple left the venue quickly, her daughter took a moment to pose for the paparazzi. Earlier, Twinkle came to the premiere of her mom’s movie with her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Dressed in a yellow saree, she looked like a dream. Her quirky oxidized silver hair accessory also became the talk of the town. As for the Khel Khel Mein actor, he looked dapper in a gray suit paired with a white formal shirt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Murder Mubarak with Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar and Tara Alisha Berry. As for her son-in-law Akshay, he will be next seen in Sky Force. According to an industry insider, the war film co-starring Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles, will hit big screens during the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

