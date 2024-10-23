WATCH: Akshay Kumar makes way for his wife Twinkle Khanna to pose before him; fans are impressed with his chivalry

Akshay Kumar is one of those celebrities who enjoys a good rapport with his female co-stars. His wife, former actress and writer Twinkle Khanna has often opened up about his gentlemanly behavior, making him a loving husband. Recently, the couple became the talk of the town when the actor was seen making way for his wife and asking her to pose for the paparazzi before him.

In a viral video, the couple can be seen walking towards the red carpet where the shutterbugs were waiting for them to pose at the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. Upon reaching the spot, Akshay Kumar asks his wife to go first and enjoy her solo moment. Twinkle Khanna was quick to oblige his request. A couple of seconds later, the bestselling author asked her husband to join her. After giving their brightest smiles and having a moment on the carpet, they left the spot.

Take a look:

Soon after the video went viral, the fans couldn’t stop gushing over them. A user penned, “Lovely couple they radiate Harmony so relaxed and respect,” while another wrote, “Just looking like a wow.” There were many others who just used adjectives like ‘beautiful’ and ‘lovely’ for them. Someone also stated that it’s about time the couple shares the screen together. But is that possible since Khanna bid adieu to her acting career years ago? Well, only time will tell!

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khiladi Kumar has multiple movies in the pipeline. Among them is Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani’s directorial Sky Force. A couple of days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the war film will be released on Republic Day 2025, with the trailer dropping on Christmas this year. An industry insider told us, “Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and the team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. Its high on action, drama, emotions, thrills and on top of it - has a lot of patriotism as well. Its set against the backdrop of India's first ever air strike on Pakistan, and the film has shaped up very well,”

For the uninformed, the movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur in key roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to release on Republic Day; Trailer blasts on Christmas