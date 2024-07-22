Akshay Kumar says he's more mindful of his films now; opens up on importance of picking 'entertaining and unique' projects

Akshay Kumar is one of the most active Bollywood stars who consistently brings 3-4 films every year for his fans. In 2019, Akshay delivered four back-to-back commercially successful movies, and all of them stood tall in the list of the year's top grossers.

However, post-lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay has been through a low phase of his career as several films featuring him in the lead disappointed at the box office. But the superstar who has been through several highs and lows in his three-decade-long career is taking it all positively and understands the need to bring changes in his script selection strategy.

Akshay Kumar on being mindful about his future scripts

During an interview with Forbes India, Akshay Kumar discussed how the audience has become selective about the content that they want to watch in cinemas. The star said that it's crucial to pick entertaining and unique projects and hence he has become more mindful of the content.

The Sarfira actor said that he aims to ensure his films resonate with the current times and offer an experience that justifies a visit to the theatre. "It’s about finding stories that not only entertain but also connect deeply with the audience," he said.

Akshay on his biggest strength

When asked about his biggest strength in his 3-decade-long career, Akshay said that it's his discipline and his work ethic. The star said that he follows a timetable and sleeps, eats, and works according to it. He added that staying fit physically and mentally has also played a crucial role in his longevity in the industry. "The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment in this journey," he mentioned.

Akshay Kumar's work front

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in Khel Khel Mein, a comedy-drama directed by Mudassar Aziz. Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, and Fardeen Khan, the film is slated to release on Aug 15, 2024.

He will also be seen in films like Sky Force and Welcome To The Jungle this year.

