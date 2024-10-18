EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to release on Republic Day; Trailer blasts on Christmas

After a hat-trick of success with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Munjya and Stree 2, Dinesh Vijan is all set to bring his next two feature films - Chhaava and Sky Force - on the big screen in the best possible way. While Chhaava arrives on December 6, 2024, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan has locked the release date of Sky Force and the Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur starrer will hit the big screen during the Republic Day 2025 weekend.

According to sources close to the development, Sky Force will hit the big screen on January 24, 2025. "Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and team feel that Sky Force is the perfect film for the Republic Day period. Its high on action, drama, emotions, thrills and on top of it - has a lot of patriotism as well. Its set against the backdrop of India's first ever air strike on Pakistan, and the film has shaped up very well," revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the entire team is confident on Sky Force to hit the bulls eye as the inside reports are simply fantastic. "The VFX of Sky Force is done by National & Oscar Award winning company - DNEG - and the final out has turned out to be very good. The film has breath taking aerial visuals, and encapsulates the emotions of India's first surgical strike to the perfection. The dynamic of Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya is said to be a highlight and audiences are on for a treat to see the way the Khiladi is presented on screen," the source added.

While the film arrives on January 24, 2025, the team at Maddock is committed to launch the theatrical trailer during the Christmas Holiday 2024 period. "Its going to be a month long campaign and the trailer will set the vibe for the arrival of Sky Force with all the might and force," the source concluded.

Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur and is all set to hit the big screen on January 24, 2025. It would be the first Akshay Kumar film to hit the cinema halls after 6 months. Stay Tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

