Disha Patani pens birthday note for rumored ex beau Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna; Jackie Shroff-Ayesha wish daughter

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff and Disha Patani share a really special bond. Disha was earlier rumored to be dating Tiger, but later reports suggested that the two have called it quits. However, this has never affected the bond between Krishna and Disha. Today, the star kid is celebrating her birthday. Several birthday wishes are pouring in for her and being the loving BFF, Disha also posted a sweet birthday wish for her ‘sister’.

Disha Patani drops sizzling photo to wish 'sister' Krishna Shroff on her birthday

Today, on January 21, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and dropped a sizzling photograph with Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff. The captivating selfie clicked by the Welcome To The Jungle actress features the beautiful ladies striking a stylish pout for the perfect click. The photograph seemingly from a vacation features both of them carrying a no-makeup look.

While sharing the photo, the actress wrote alongside, “Happiest b’day my sister (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) Thank you for you (accompanied by a pink heart emoji) I love you so kuch (accompanied by a red-heart emoji) @kishushroff”

Take a look:

Jackie Shroff-Ayesha Shroff's adorable wish for daughter

In addition to this, the doting dad and veteran actor Jackie Shroff also shared a couple of endearing pictures to post the cutest birthday wish for his daughter. The first photo features a childhood photo of Krishna, followed by a relative photo from later times. In the second photo, the father-daughter duo is caught in a candid moment while Krishna is seen holding a bouquet in her hands.

“Love you (accompanied by infinity and red-heart emoji) @kishushroff #HappyBirthday,” read the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Furthermore, Jackie’s wife and Krishna’s mother, Ayesha Shroff also didn’t miss the chance to shower love on her daughter through an adorable birthday wish. Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a series of photographs that featured her, her husband, Jackie Shroff, and son Tiger Shroff. Several pictures also give a peek into their happy family times.

“Happppppiest birthday to my beautiful beautiful daughter!!! (Accompanied by red-heart emojis) I love you for the strong woman you are and the precious baby of the family you will always be (Accompanied by red-heart emojis @kishushroff),” she wrote alongside the post.

Take a look:

For the unversed, Krishna Shroff is a successful entrepreneur and fitness influencer.

