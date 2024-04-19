Do Aur Do Pyaar star Vidya Balan REVEALS secret behind happy married life; stresses keeping relationships private

Vidya Balan is always a bit private with her personal life. The actress has been married for over a decade to film producer Siddharth Roy Kapur. During a recent interview, the actress discussed the secrets behind a happy married life and shared why it is important to keep relationships private.

Vidya who is currently enjoying the appreciation pouring in for her latest release Do Aur Do Pyaar shared that a marriage should be a matter of two people and a third person should not be aware of how the two married people feel about each other.

Vidya Balan on importance of keeping marriage private

During an exclusive interview with India Today, Vidya Balan had a candid chat about the key to a happy married life. The actress said, "To realize that marriage is between two people and should remain between two people at all times, whatever it takes to achieve that, communication, and sharing, is very crucial."

Emphasizing the importance of keeping marriage relationships private, Vidya stated that no third person can be a part of the relationship between two married people. "It’s so deliciously layered, intricate, intimate, and personal that no third person can know what one feels for the other. There is a beautiful line in the film that says, 'Just show up every day.' That's the relationship," she added. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Answering the question of the challenges marriages face, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa actress pointed out that people keep saying that the spark goes out but she thinks it is not just the spark but the connection. "Especially, given the fact that we're all living such stressful lives, sometimes you don't connect with the people who are closest to us," Vidya concluded.

Advertisement

More about Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is all about two hearts, two journeys, and one incredible love story. The story delivers the coolest romance of the season. It blossoms the enchantment when 'Do Aur Do' transforms into an everlasting 'Pyaar.' The cast of the film also features Ileana D'Cruz, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. Directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta, Do Aur Do Pyaar was released in theaters on April 19.

ALSO READ: Do Aur Do Pyaar: Vidya Balan recalls suggesting film's title to producers during brainstorming session