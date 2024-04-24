13 famous The Dirty Picture dialogues that prove it's all entertainment

Vidya Balan received widespread critical acclaim and won multiple accolades for her role in the musical drama. While she was hailed ‘the hero of the film’ by many, the famous The Dirty Picture dialogues also made the audience cheer and whistle their lungs out in theatres.

Let’s take a look at 13 famous The Dirty Picture dialogues that kept us entertained:

1. “Kuch logo ka naam unke kaam se hota hain. Mera badnaam hoker hua hain.”

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was mainly inspired by the life of Silk Smitha, an Indian actress noted for her erotic roles, among many other personalities. With the opening dialogues, Vidya Balan created curiosity in the minds of the moviegoers.

2. “Aurat joh hai na, rainbow ki tarah hoti hai. Jitne rang utne roop.”

The biographical musical drama film also starred Emraan Hashmi portraying the role of director Abraham. His relationship with Smitha started on a very turbulent note for her alleged raunchy roles in the movie. But the hate eventually turned into love.

As the narrator of the film, he delivers this epic dialogue, “History uthake dekh lo, do cheezein hamesha common rahi hai. Mardon ka zamana raha hai auraton ne aake aafat ki hai.”

3. “Main Silk hoon, Silk koi film nahin joh interval ke baad badal jaoongi.”

Silk was hated by many, not just for her upward-going career but for her alleged over-sexualization of the film industry in the movie. But the strong-headed and independent woman remained true to herself and carried an attitude like none other in The Dirty Picture.

4. “Tumhari baaton mein itna horsepower hai na ki aadmi ke dimag kharab ho jaate hai aur godhon ka chalna shuru.”

The star cast also included Tusshar Kapoor who played an empathetic writer Ramakanth who is also the younger brother of Silk’s childhood idol Suryakanth. He is a fanboy of Silk, is attracted to her, and starts to befriend the actress.

5. “Raat ko barah ki sui ke tarah chipke rehte ho aur din me che ki tarah.”

Silk was known for expressing her opinions loud and clear without being considerate of the other person’s opinion. The rebellious and independent woman is uninhibited in expressing her sexuality.

6. “Jab sharafat ke kapde utarte hai tab sabse zyada mazaa sharifon ko hi aata hai.”

Another acclaimed star who was part of the movie was Naseeruddin Shah. His character Suryakanth was loosely based on Rajinikanth who inspired the likes of Silk. Suryakanth also had a secret affair with Silk at one point.

7. “Jab zindagi ek bar mili hai toh do bar kyun soche.”

Next up in this list of The Dirty Picture famous dialogues is this one by Vidya Balan. Her character Silk believed in living life to the fullest and fulfilling the dreams that the heart desired.

8. “Har film ka ek hi hero hota hai, director.”

Abraham (Emraan Hashmi) respected the industry and his profession. He was determined to make a critically acclaimed movie and was of the impression that actors come and go but directors stay forever.

9. “Filmein sirf teen cheezo ke wajah se chalti hai ... entertainment, entertainment, entertainment ... aur main entertainment hoon.”

Ask any avid cinephile and they will be quick to respond that this is a popular Vidya Balan The Dirty Picture dialogue. All her character knew was to give what the audience wanted and its pure entertainment.

10. “Insaan ka jab waqt achcha hota hai tab logon ko uske phatte kapde bhi stylish lagte hai. Jab taste badalta hai tab wohi log uske kapde phadne lagte hai.”

Another popular Emraan Hashmi dialogue from The Dirty Picture is this one where he takes a dig at Silk for her alleged untasteful and unusual behavior and promotes herself as a sex symbol in the industry.

11. “Touch toh bahuton ne kiya hai par chuha kisi ne nahin.”

Even though Silk was this rebel who had her own way of looking at life, she also yearned for a partner who would see her beyond her external beauty and touch her soul rather than her body.

12. “Girlfriend pehle pehle malai jaisi lagti hai phir dheere dheere cholesterol jaisa feel deti hai and finally seedhe heart attack.”

Ramakanth (Tusshar Kapoor) is this fun character who has cracked up the audience with his straight-faced comedy and added sarcasm to the mass entertainer.

13. “Taarif mein gaali de rahe ho yah gaali mein taarif kar rahe ho.”

Last but not the least is this famous The Dirty Picture dialogue by Vidya Balan where she humorously reprimands the person who uses sarcasm to take a dig at her character.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the movie was made in multiple languages. While The Dirty Picture dialogues were highly popular, the soundtrack of the film also topped the chart especially the song Ooh La La which became one of the chartbusters of the year.

