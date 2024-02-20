DON 3: Kiara Advani is ‘thrilled’ being announced as lead opposite Ranveer Singh; seeks 'love, support'

Bollywood was abuzz last year with the announcement of Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film Don 3, creating waves across the internet when it was revealed that Ranveer Singh would be stepping into the iconic role. Anticipation soared as fans eagerly awaited news of the female lead, and the moment has finally arrived with the revelation that none other than Kiara Advani will take on this pivotal role.

Following the announcement, Kiara couldn't contain her excitement and shared her joy with fans. She humbly sought love and support as she embarked on this thrilling new chapter in her journey.

Kiara Advani reacts to being announced as part of Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3

On Tuesday, February 20, soon after being announced as the female lead of Don 3, Kiara Advani took to X (Twitter) and wrote, “Thrilled to be part of the iconic Don franchise and to be working with this incredible team! Seeking all your love and support as we set out on this exciting journey together. @RanveerOfficial @FarOutAkhtar @ritesh_sid @PushkarGayatri @J10Kassim @roo_cha @vishalrr @excelmovies @chouhanmanoj82 #Olly.”

Have a look!

ALSO READ: Don 3: Has pre-production work on Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s movie begun? See PIC