Don 3: Has pre-production work on Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar’s movie begun? See PIC

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh took the internet by storm with the announcement of their collaboration on the highly anticipated third installment of the beloved franchise, Don. Pinkvilla has been diligently providing updates about the movie, and recent reports indicate that filming is scheduled to commence in the latter half of 2024. A picture shared by the production designer last month has now caught the attention of a fan, as it suggests that pre-production work for Don 3 is already underway.

Viral picture suggests pre-production work on Ranveer Singh starrer Don 3 has started

The production designer of the upcoming film Don 3 took to Instagram a few weeks ago to share a captivating glimpse of what appears to be an intriguing set design for the movie. Accompanied by the caption, "Aa raha hai woh. (He is coming) DON. @excelmovies @faroutakhtar @jasonwest.redmonkeyarmy #productiondesign #art #don3 #artsy #setdesign," the post hints at the commencement of work on the eagerly awaited project before it officially begins filming.

The fan who recently stumbled upon the post shared it on Twitter, exclaiming, “Aa raha hai #Don production designer giving hint this looks cool #Don3 #RanveerSingh.”

Ranveer Singh’s shooting schedule for Don 3

In an exclusive update, Pinkvilla recently reported that Ranveer Singh has meticulously planned his shooting schedule for the next two years. According to a source, Ranveer will be occupied with shooting his part for the Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again until the end of April.

Following the completion of filming for the Rohit Shetty-directed movie, Ranveer will shift his focus to preparations for Farhan Akhtar’s project, Don 3, which will involve undergoing look tests and intensive workshops to embody the character.

The source further revealed, “He considers this film as a big responsibility as he will be the third generation of Don after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.” Farhan is aiming to kickstart the filming of Don 3 from August or September 2024, signaling an exciting chapter in the iconic franchise.

While the first look of Ranveer from the film has already been released, showcasing him in a dapper avatar, the announcement regarding the female lead is still awaited.

