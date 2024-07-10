ED summons Jacqueline Fernandez again in conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s money laundering case after finding fresh evidence

On Wednesday, July 10, 2024, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez for a new round of questioning in connection with a money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

According to a source cited by the Indian Express, the agency called Fernandez after uncovering some new critical evidence they want to verify with her.

Jacqueline Fernandez summoned by ED once again in money laundering case

The Race 3 actress is accused of benefiting from the proceeds of a crime in which Chandrashekhar allegedly extorted Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Singh.

Aman Nandrajog, Fernandez's counsel, declined to comment on the situation. The ED alleged that Chandrashekhar used the "proceeds of crime" or illicit funds to buy gifts for Fernandez.

This is not the first time the Murder 2 actress has been summoned by the ED. Chandrashekhar, currently held in Delhi’s Mandoli jail in connection with a Rs 200 crore extortion case, was rumored to be in a relationship with Jacqueline. While the actress has consistently denied any romantic involvement with Sukesh.

The actor has previously appeared before the agency for questioning. In her statement recorded in 2021, she claimed to have received gifts from Chandrashekhar, including three designer bags, two Gucci gym outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings, and other items.

Jacqueline Fernandez accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar of defamation

In February 2024, Jacqueline accused Conman Sukesh of using the media to tarnish her reputation. She also alleged harassment by him and requested the court to file a case against him, though she later withdrew her plea.

Subsequently, the ED argued before the Delhi High Court that Jacqueline was knowingly involved in possessing and using the proceeds of Sukesh’s crimes. This assertion was made in an affidavit filed in response to Fernandez’s plea to quash an FIR against her in the money laundering case.

