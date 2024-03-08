Emraan Hashmi-Mouni Roy’s Showtime has Dharmendra, Janhvi Kapoor-Mrunal Thakur connection; find out

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for the series Showtime.

Emraan Hashmi led much-anticipated web series Showtime has started streaming on Disney + Hotstar today. The makers of the show, Dharmatic Entertainment, seem to have left no stone unturned to make it one of the most gripping shows based on the film industry. Apart from the interesting star cast, the series also has a long list of cameos from stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, and more that will leave the audience hooked.

Showtime offers cameos from several big Bollywood stars

For everyone who loves to watch films and series with a long list of stars, Showtime is worth all the wait. While the main star cast of the series includes names like Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana, and Naseeruddin Shah, it's the list of stars in cameos that will take your excitement to the next level.

Hold your heart as we tell you that the series has cameos from big stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi. Not just actors, but even filmmakers like Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Gurmmeet Singh also appear in important scenes.

If you thought that's it, then wait, because the list goes on. Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra makes an appearance in a scene as well.

Footage from a funeral featuring Bollywood stars

The makers of Showtime have also used the footage of a real-life funeral featuring celebs like Neetu Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Jeetendra, and Prem Chopra in a scene depicting the funeral of a celebrity in the show.

The curious case of Screw Dheela

Earlier in 2022, Karan Johar announced an action movie titled Screw Dheela with Tiger Shroff in the lead. The film later got shelved. Now, Dharmatic has used that film's name in the series for a movie with John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead. Now that spices up everything. Isn't it?

More about Showtime

Showtime explores the power dynamics and behind-the-scenes conflicts that exist in the Bollywood industry. The series has been created by Sumit Roy and is helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar. The screenplay is by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni, while the dialogues have been penned by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma.