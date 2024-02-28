Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt warned him to be thrown out of debut film: ‘We are not here for charity’

Emraan Hashmi is among the brilliant talents in Bollywood. Over the years, he has carved his niche with relatively bold subjects and created his kind of cinema. The actor made his acting debut in the year 2003 with the film, Footpath, which was helmed by Vikram Bhatt and backed by Vishesh Films. Despite being related to the veteran filmmakers and Bhatt brothers-Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt, in a recent interview, the actor recalled how the tone was set for him to be good in the scenes or else he would be thrown out of the film.

Emraan Hashmi recalls Mahesh Bhatt's strict warning before debut film Footpath

In a recent interview with Indian Express, Emraan Hashmi opened up about his stint in acting as he walked down memory lane to his initial days in the industry. Having made his debut in Bollywood with Footpath in 2003 backed by Vishesh Films, the actor mentioned how being related to the Bhatt family didn’t add to his privileges. He shared that the tone for his acting journey was set when Mahesh Bhatt without mincing his words told him, “If you are not good in that first shot, and then subsequently in the scenes, we will throw you out of this film.”

Emraan recalls how fear was instilled in him by warning him to be either good or to forget about acting. “He was clear, he said we can’t put our money on you if the audience doesn’t endorse you, if you are not a good actor, because we are not here for charity. ‘We are probably a part of the same family, but we can’t do beyond this,’ because it is a business,” he said while expressing his belief which made him realize that he has to be on his toes and prove himself.

In addition to this, the actor also recalled that he bagged the film when the production house was going through an “interesting transition” of not working with the stars then. According to the Tiger 3 actor, the production house wanted their ‘home-grown star’ following which he entered the industry.

Emraan Hashmi's family never believed in his acting skills

Furthermore, the actor went on to recall that despite not having a ‘grand launch’, he took baby steps in the industry. According to him, the makers also took a ‘chance’ with him as they never believed that he could act. He stated no one in his family thought that he had the skills. “My grandmother felt I shouldn’t get into movies because I traditionally didn’t have that mindset of wanting to become an actor. My mom was really scared for me. But they felt, ‘Ok, he probably will have the presence, let’s try him,’” he was quoted as saying.

In his debut film, Emraan was seen playing a supporting actor, and he recalled how he worked hard in a company that was initially making small films yet trying to make a difference with their ‘bold content, great music, wonderful artistes’ which led to successful films resulting in small budgets films to medium budget ones and later big budgets.

It is worth mentioning that Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Films have collaborated on several super hit films like Murder, Kalyug, Zeher, Awarapan, Jannat, Raaz, and Tum Mile among others.

Emraan Hashmi's professional front

On the professional front, Emraan is currently looking forward to the release of his forthcoming web show, Showtime. Directed by Mihir and Archit Kumar and backed by Karan Johar, the show also stars Rajeev Khandelwal, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Mahima Makwana, and Shriya Saran in key roles. The show will stream on Disney+Hotstar from March 8.

