13 best Tiger 3 dialogues that prove why Salman Khan is the Bhaijaan

After riding the massive success of Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to the action-thriller Tiger 3 was released in November 2023. While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s return to the big screen made the fans excited, the powerful and well-delivered dialogues also earned the writers roaring applause in theatres.

Take a look at the 13 best Tiger 3 dialogues that can’t be forgotten:

1. “Mera naam Avinash Singh Rathore hai, par aap sab ke liye main Tiger hoon.”

With the trailer launch, the critics were able to predict the film’s dominance at the box office and it happened as expected. The Bhaijaan of Bollywood led Tiger 3 broke records and how! This is one of Salman Khan’s famous dialogues.

2. “Desh ke aman aur desh ke dushmano ke bick kitna fasla hai. Bas ek aadmi ka.”

Next up in this list of best Tiger 3 dialogues is "Desh ke aman aur desh ke dushmano ke bich…kitna fasla hai…bas ek aadmi ka." The movie also starred senior actress Revathi as Maithili Menon (Chief of RAW). The glimpse of her character in the teaser made the audience curious and excited.

3. “20 saal ki service ke baad main India se apna character certificate maang raha hoon.”

In the film, Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger (played by Salman Khan) is a RAW agent who is falsely accused of being a traitor to the country and conspiring against the nation he risked his life for. This time, he is here to remove this allegation from his head.

4. “Tune mujhse yeh sab chin liya, Tiger, ab meri baari hai is baar tu haarega.”

After taking a brief hiatus, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi returns as Aatish Rehman (ex-Deputy Director-General of ISI) to avenge the loss of his pregnant wife whom Tiger allegedly killed during a secret mission concerning the security of India.

5. “Mere bete ko main nahi India bolega ki uska baap kya tha, Gaddar ya deshbhakt.”

In the film, Tiger and Zoya (played by Katrina Kaif) become parents to their boy Junior. To avenge the killing of his wife and his unborn child, Aatish decided to captivate and torture their son to make the power couple regret what they did.

6. “Gaddari se badtar maut nahi hoti ek agent ke liye. Welcome to Pakistan, Tiger.”

Aatish knew that more than death, Tiger feared being called a traitor. Hence, he put that false allegation on him to torture him mentally and provoke him to make some wrong decisions in anger. The way Emraan delivered this dialogue was highly lauded in theatres.

7. “Zinda raha to aapki khidmat main phir hazir, nahi toh Jai Hind.”

Whenever the security of India was compromised, the head of the mission always remembered to give a call to Tiger and seek his help because they knew for him, the country was of top priority.

8. “Ab choice simple hai, ya tum apne desh ko bachao ya family ko.”

Tiger was stuck between saving his country from the enemies and rescuing his son Junior who was being tortured in captivity. But Tiger being Tiger, he knew how he could do both while killing the conspirators.

9. “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger haara nahi.”

There have been multiple tragic incidents and accidents with Tiger that made the viewers believe that it was the end of his heroism and he tasted defeat. But as he said, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger haara nahi.” This Tiger 3 dialogue in Hindi is still on the lips of his ardent fans.

10. “Aatishbazi tumne shuru ki, khatam main karunga.”

Not just his enemies, even his fans know that Tiger isn’t afraid of guns and bombs. Hence, he decided to put an end to all the violence that was started by the opposite team by flooding them with more violence and bloodshed.

11. “Sasural khatre mein hai, damad ki duty karne ja raha hoon.”

Salman’s straight-face humor was also seen a lot this time. Since his wife Zoya was from Pakistan and he and his son were imprisoned in the country, Tiger jokes that he is going to perform his son-in-law's duties towards the nation.

12. “Tihar jail mein ek sabun ki tikki ya body bag kya pasand karenge.”

Such a sensible and soft-hearted gentleman he was. He even gave his enemies multiple options to choose from before he could kiss them his final goodbye.

13. “Choti screen dekhna chodho bhaijaan, main aapko badhe parde pe live action dikhata hoon.”

The entire cinema hall burst in laughter and whistles were heard for a couple of minutes when Salman Khan delivered this epic dialogue in Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3.

Needless to say, every Tiger i.e. Salman Khan fan would have these best dialogues from Tiger 3 learned by heart. How about watching the film again to refresh your memory?

