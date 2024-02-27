The Sabarmati Report Teaser OUT: Vikrant Massey promises another hard-hitting performance as journalist

Vikrant Massey has been riding high on his professional front after the massive success of his last release, 12th Fail. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film received critical acclaim and love from the audiences alike. Following the film’s success, the actor came on-board for The Sabarmati Report. Backed by Ektaa Kapoor, the film was announced last month. Now, nearly a month after the actor has yet again enticed the audiences by dropping release date of the film with a teaser on his social media.

Vikrant Massey starrer The Sabarmati Report's Teaser out

On February 27, Vikrant Massey and the creators of The Sabarmati Report took to their individual social media handles and dropped the video teaser introducing fans to the world of his upcoming film. The video teaser features the actor playing the role of a Hindi journalist, Samar Kumar, who is sitting in a studio as he announces the news on February 27, 2002 when the Godhra accident happened.

“Paying homage to the 59 innocent people who lost their lives in the Godhra train burning incident 22 years ago, today. Presenting ‘The Sabarmati Report’, in cinemas on 3rd May, 2024,” reads the caption alongside the post.

Take a look:

Furthermore, the video teaser also highlights how Vikrant’s character is being pointed out for speaking Hindi yet is later allowed to continue with the news. However, the highlight of the teaser is when he points out the fact about The Sabarmati Express set on fire in an ‘accident’ and rather opines that “Sabarmati ka jalna ek durghatna nahin thi (Sabarmati Express fire was not an accident)” followed by a tensed music and juxtaposing the real-life visuals of the incident and news clips as Vikrant’s character gets those flashbacks.

Advertisement

The video concludes with a text that again reads, “27th February 2002. Godhra, Gujarat. A homage to the 59 innocent lives burned to death. 22 years two official reports & multiple investigations later, The Sabaramati Report”.

Fans reaction to the teaser

Fans clearly couldn’t keep calm after the release of the video teaser and heaped appreciation in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Vikrant bhai is here for another banger of a performance,” and another fan remarked, “Each of your movies is very informative,” while a third fan exclaimed, “Another feather to the cap such a versatile performance,” and another fan expressed excitement while he wrote, “Will go watch this movie, only to see you act.”

Apart from Vikrant Massey, helmed by Ranjan Chandel, the film will also star Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

Exclusive details about The Sabarmati Report

It is worth mentioning that Pinkvilla was the first one to exclusively inform you that Vikrant has come on board Ekta R Kapoor’s political thriller. A source close to the development had also shared that Vikrant and the director will also be doing acting workshops for the film. “It’s as hard-hitting as it gets and has all the scope for performance. The script has not just excited him on creative front, but also the actor in him, as it has scope to deliver another strong and layered performance. Vikrant, Ekta, and Ranjan have had multiple meetings over the last few months and are all ready to take the film on floors within the next few months,” the source had shared.

The movie will be produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. It's produced by Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa Kapoor and also by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan (Vikir Films) and the story is by Aseem Arora.

ALSO READ: Anu Malik recalls how Pankaj Udhas reacted after he told him someone else would sing his song Kitaaben in Baazigar