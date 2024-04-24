Ruslaan actor Aayush Sharma opens up on being compared to Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff; 'I take this as compliment'

Aayush Sharma is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Ruslaan. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers dropped the captivating and highly anticipated trailer that previewed the film. Amidst this, the actor had a candid discussion on how people draw comparisons between him and Salman Khan and also Tiger Shroff.

In the interview, Aayush also spoke about the constant pressure on actors to look a certain way and continue to showcase a perfect physique.

Aayush Sharma says he enjoys it when people compare him with Salman Khan, Tiger Shroff

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Aayush Sharma broke his silence on getting compared with Salman Khan due to their similarly chiseled physiques apart from Tiger Shroff.

The Ruslaan actor explained that people think they can troll him by saying all these but he enjoys it. "Be it, Tiger Shroff or Salman Khan, they are such great actors and have done such amazing work. They also have a great fan following. So if you say I have a similar style or can do action scenes like them, it would make me very happy. I take this as a compliment. I want to tell producers, if you cannot get them, I am here," Aayush shared.

Aayush also pointed out that people often find his manner of speaking similar to Shah Rukh Khan and his mannerisms, which some compare to his brother-in-law Salman. Expressing his happiness, he said that it's an honor to be equated to them and also hoped that people also tell him that he is like Naseeruddin Shah.

Aayush Sharma on maintaining perfect physique

In the same interview, he also opened up about the constant pressure on actors to maintain a perfect physique. The Loveyatri actor said that it all depends on the role.

Delving into his upcoming film Ruslaan, Aayush Sharma said that his character in the film is a fit and flexible guy, who is agile, trained, and very swift.

"But I often tell everyone to not try to do this as the priority should be on fitness. The day I am shooting these scenes, I am the most unfit person. It's only for the cameras and you cannot do this throughout the year. One has to work toward having a healthy body and mind. Also, I don't want to be known just for my physical aspects. I want to do roles where I can be a regular office-goer. I would love to take on those challenges. I don't want to just look like this well-built guy but a versatile actor," he stated.

Aayush Sharma on choosing acting over politics as his career

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the 33-year-old actor shared that acting was not specific to him because when he came to Mumbai, he came to audition and struggled in the city of dreams. Sharing why he didn’t become a politician, the actor stated, “Acting was not a definitive thought process. The thought of not being in politics came only with emotion that if you can do something with heart if you know your heart is in the right place..”

Meanwhile, Ruslaan starring Aayush Sharma, Sushrii Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade is directed by Karan L Butani and produced by Sri Satya Sai Arts. The film is all set to release on April 26, 2024.

