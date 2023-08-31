EXCLUSIVE: 'He left before he could...', says Babil Khan as he shares what he misses about dad Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan was one of the greatest and influential actors in Bollywood. In his career that lasted for over three decades, he gave some really groundbreaking performances. But sadly in 2020, he passed away at a relatively young age due to cancer. His son Babil Khan is also an actor and is now carrying forward his legacy.

Babil Khan talks about his father Irrfan

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Babil was asked about one of his earlier comments where he said he could not discuss his work with his father. Clarifying on that, Babil said: "He left before he could see me grow. He left before I could make him proud you know. I wish he was there to see where I have come as a human being, not professionally, just as a human being."

Babil on how Irrfan would react to his script choices

In the same interview, Babil was asked if he thinks about how Irrfan would react to his script choices. He said, "No bro, abhi pehle hi kitta pressure hai." (No bro, I already have a lot of pressure)." He also talked about his journey in the industry so far. Babil said that Qala was his first film and Friday Night Plan was his fourth film. He stated the umbrella of his father's protection was gone in between. During Qala, Babil admitted to being really scared by the entire process. "Now the changes are much different, now the changes are about exploration of character, being able to execute certain things that you intellectualize."

In 2022, Babil's first movie Qala dropped on OTT. It starred Tripti Dimri and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead. This Anvita Dutt directorial met with critical acclaim with particular praise towards the performances and the soundtrack. Babil will be next seen in the coming-of-age comedy-drama Friday Night Plan which also stars Medha Rana and Juhi Chawla. It will drop on Netflix on September 1.

Irrfan Khan was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on April 28, 2020 for a colon infection treatment. He passed away on April 29th at the age of 53. His mother had died merely four days before his demise. Irrfan was survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and son Babil.