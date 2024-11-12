Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3 fame Shalini Passi says her mom used to put chilli powder in her mouth if she spoke bad things

Even though Shalini Passi is a popular name in the art space, she rose to fame after her stint in the reality TV show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the third season of the web series, which was renamed Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, she gave the viewers a peek into her lavish life. But recently, the socialite also revealed that her mother would put chilli powder in her mouth if she ever uttered anything bad.

Shalini Passi was recently in a conversation with Deepak Pareek wherein she introduced herself and stated in Hindi “Main Dilli se hoon. (I am from Delhi.)” This is when the host adds a couple of suggestive words, so as the complete the common Delhi slang that is used by people to state they are from the national capital.

Unaware of what the host was implying, she expressed, “Mein Dilli se hu aur Dilli mere dil mein basti hai. What else do you want me to say? (I am from Delhi and my heart resides in the city. What else do you want me to say?)”

During their chat, she was asked if she ever abused anyone or used foul language for people around her, the popular Delhi wife stated that she is sensitive when it comes to picking habits. However, she stated that everyone has hurled abuses at some point in their lifetime, but she doesn’t.

Advertisement

Having said that, she went down memory lane, to her childhood, when her strict mother would put chilli powder in her mouth if she said anything bad. “Of course, we all have at some point in our life, but I don’t. My mother used to put chilli powder in my mouth if I said bad things,” Passi revealed.

While exclusively talking to Pinkvilla, Shalini also revealed that she hadn't taken any medicines in the last 25 years. Sharing the reason behind it, the wife of businessman Sanjay Passi divulged, “I don't take any medicines like no, I have not taken antibiotics since like last 25 years I would have 103 fever and not take anything because I want my body to heal itself and my want my immunity; I want the body to fight the infection.”

Have you watched Shalini Passi in the TV series yet?

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi reveals she hasn't taken antibiotics since last 25 years; ‘I would have 103 fever and...'