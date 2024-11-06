EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi reveals she hasn't taken antibiotics since last 25 years; ‘I would have 103 fever and...'

When the much-awaited Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3 streamed on October 18, 2024, fans were excited to see the new addition of 'Delhi girls' in the show. One who gained the maximum limelight was Shalini Passi, a philanthropist, art collector, and wife of businessman Sanjay Passi, who was once India's highest taxpayer.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the diva revealed that she avoids taking medicines or antibiotics because she wants her body to heal itself, adding one more insight into her list of skincare tips.

Shalini Passi, whose skincare and lifestyle tips were one of the biggest highlights this season, shared another important insight into her life. She revealed that she hadn't taken any medicines in the last 25 years because she wanted her body to heal itself and her immunity to fight infections.

She said, "I don't take any medicines like no, I have not taken antibiotics since like last 25 years I would have 103 fever and not take anything because I want my body to heal itself and my want my immunity I want the body to fight the infection."

Passi recalled that when she contacted Omnicron virus, she used to take Ayurvedic medicines due to her belief in that theory. Explaining the reason, she said, "I mean, when you take a medicine, then it shuts your entire system, your digestive system is gone."

Apart from these insights, the art collector also mentioned that she begins her day by drinking ghee (clarified butter) for good skin care and that she includes many different juices and soups in her diet.

Moreover, the philanthropist consumes more raw food at room temperature for good health and skincare. In addition, when asked about her weight loss plans, she mentioned she focuses on being healthy more than anything else.

Apart from Shalini Passi, Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives S3 also features Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh and Kalyani Kalyani Saha Chawla.

