EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’ Shalini Passi talks about her special detox powder that 'everyone loves'; reveals son says ‘you cannot…’

Shalini Passi from Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives recently had a delightful conversation with Pinkvilla, where she opened up about her lifestyle. She highlighted her unique detox powder, which she sends to more than 100 people who absolutely adore it. Additionally, she shared a funny tidbit about her son, who often advises her against bringing the detox powder (dabbies) to parties, saying it doesn't quite fit the occasion.

Shalini Passi said, "We prepare a lot of things and send them to people, including our detox powder. The detox powder is a mix of several spices designed to cleanse the system. I send it to about 100 people or more, and everyone loves it."

She even recalled receiving late-night messages from people saying their powder had run out, with one person joking, "My sister took it, I'm really desperate, sorry to message!" She laughs, admitting the phrase sounds wrong, but it’s right.

Shalini further mentioned that her son tells her, "You cannot take these 'dabbies' to parties and have saag, it looks bad."

See the full interview here:

The detox powder, according to her, is made from a blend of spices that can be mixed with water and lemon juice for a morning boost. Additionally, she recommends using Kala Namak (black salt) mixed with water and lemon as a natural detox to remove acidity, alkalize the body, and flush out toxins.

Advertisement

Shalini Passi has garnered significant attention since joining the latest season of Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She joined the Delhi cast alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, sister of Ranbir Kapoor, and Kalyani Chawla, bringing a fresh perspective to the show.

At 49, Passi has become a prominent figure on the internet, known for her bold and extravagant personality that extends beyond her striking fashion choices. She has become a symbol of self-love, emphasizing that she doesn’t hold grudges, as she believes negative emotions can have an impact on her skin.

Shalini, an art collector, socialite, and philanthropist based in Delhi, is married to Sanjay, a multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group. The couple married when Shalini was just 20 years old. Together, they have a son Robin Passi.

The third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, now titled Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, is available for streaming on Netflix.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Shalini Passi reveals bringing her own vegetables from Delhi to Mumbai for THIS reason: ‘Our beetroots look like beetroots’