Don 3: Farhan Akhtar shares his idea behind choosing Ranveer Singh to play lead; 'It is a nice challenge for him'

Ever since the announcement of Don 3, fans have been quite excited about the upcoming film. Don 3 is the third installment of Farhan Akhtar's directorial Don franchise, featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Farhan, who has earlier helmed Shah Rukh Khan in Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), has spilled the beans about casting Ranveer in the third part, Don 3, by saying it will be a new challenge for him.

During a recent podcast by YouTuber Raj Shamani, Farhan Akhtar was asked about choosing Ranveer Singh for Don 3 and why he hadn't thought of a trilogy with Shah Rukh Khan. Farhan shared that the script of Don 3 required a "next-generation actor" like Ranveer and praised him by saying that he is a "charming," "mischievous," and energetic guy.

The actor-filmmaker believes that Ranveer hasn't performed a role like what he will be playing in the upcoming Don installment in his career. He said that the Simmba actor's performance is still "untapped" in a certain aspect.

The Don director elaborated on it by saying that Ranveer Singh has played "loud characters" in his movies so far, except for Lootera. The filmmaker added that Ranveer's characters were written based on his personality and were quite "external."

Talking about Don 3, Farhan shared, "Don requires a very different performance from him. There is a certain holding inside him that is needed, which I don't think he has done. So I think it is a nice challenge for him to be able to do it."

When asked if Farhan and SRK couldn't make a trilogy, the director revealed that both of them had creative differences while working for Don 3, and they couldn't attain the synergy on the script.

The actor-filmmaker shared that they tried to create the trilogy, exchanged ideas, and penned some content but couldn't reach the same point. Both of them mutually decided to move on, he added.

Starring Ranveer Singh, the teaser of Don 3 was unveiled in August 2023. Farhan shared the teaser on X (formerly Twitter) while revealing Ranveer's face in the upcoming film. "A New Era Begins #Don3," he tweeted back then.

Farhan Akhtar will start filming Don 3 in 2025, the actor-filmmaker confirmed to Pinkvilla this year. "We start filming Don 3 next year. I am really looking forward to it," he told us. Don 3 will also star Kiara Advani in the lead role.

Don: The Chase Begins Again or Don (2006) was the remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The original Don starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The 1978 movie also starred Zeenat Aman and Helen.

The 2006 film was headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, who played the titular anti-hero role. Priyanka Chopra was cast as Roma. It also featured Kareena Kapoor, Isha Koppikar, Arjun Rampal, and Boman Irani. Don 2, the sequel to the 2006 film Don, was released in 2011, starring SRK and Priyanka in the lead roles.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in Toofaan in 2021. Farhan last produced Kunal Kemmu's Madgaon Express earlier this year. He will now produce Agni, Yudhra, and Ground Zero in the future.

As a director, apart from the Don franchise, Farhan has helmed Dil Chahta Hai and Lakshya.

