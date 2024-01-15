Fighter helmer Siddharth Anand REACTS after netizen wonders how he’ll deliver another big-budget film post Pathaan

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration, which is all the more reason for fans’ excitement. Siddharth Anand last directed Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan before this, and the film was released in theatres in January 2023. A netizen wondered how Siddharth Anand will be able to pull off another big-budget movie within a year of Pathaan. Find out what the filmmaker replied!

Fighter director Siddharth Anand says he will ‘try’ to deliver another big-budget movie

A netizen posted a GIF from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter on X (previously Twitter). Along with it, the social media user wrote, “not sure how #SiddharthAnand would deliver another big budget movie within a year of pathaan … so far..Hrithik looks great but rest looks same.” Fighter director Siddharth Anand replied to the netizen, and wrote, “I’ll try bro.” Check it out below!

Makers release Fighter trailer

Meanwhile, the trailer of Fighter was dropped today, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. The trailer gave fans an idea of what to expect from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, and fans went gaga over the trailer. Celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were mighty impressed with the first rushes of the film.

Ranveer Singh commented, “ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I’m gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!!”, while Sonam cheered for her father Anil Kapoor, and wrote, “@anilskapoor!! ROCKY!!” Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, in Fighter.

About Fighter

Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz. While Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, Hrithik will play Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. The film, which revolves around IAF officers, will release theatrically on January 25, the same date as Siddharth’s last film Pathaan released.

