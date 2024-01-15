Fighter helmer Siddharth Anand REACTS after netizen wonders how he’ll deliver another big-budget film post Pathaan
Fighter trailer featuring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan dropped today. A netizen wondered how Siddharth Anand will deliver another big-budget movie post Pathaan. Here’s how the director replied!
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor are currently gearing up for the release of their upcoming film Fighter. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the aerial actioner marks Hrithik and Deepika’s first on-screen collaboration, which is all the more reason for fans’ excitement. Siddharth Anand last directed Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan before this, and the film was released in theatres in January 2023. A netizen wondered how Siddharth Anand will be able to pull off another big-budget movie within a year of Pathaan. Find out what the filmmaker replied!
Fighter director Siddharth Anand says he will ‘try’ to deliver another big-budget movie
A netizen posted a GIF from Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan starrer Fighter on X (previously Twitter). Along with it, the social media user wrote, “not sure how #SiddharthAnand would deliver another big budget movie within a year of pathaan … so far..Hrithik looks great but rest looks same.” Fighter director Siddharth Anand replied to the netizen, and wrote, “I’ll try bro.” Check it out below!
Makers release Fighter trailer
Meanwhile, the trailer of Fighter was dropped today, on the occasion of Indian Army Day. The trailer gave fans an idea of what to expect from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer, and fans went gaga over the trailer. Celebs such as Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were mighty impressed with the first rushes of the film.
Ranveer Singh commented, “ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I’m gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!!”, while Sonam cheered for her father Anil Kapoor, and wrote, “@anilskapoor!! ROCKY!!” Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, in Fighter.
About Fighter
Apart from Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz. While Deepika will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, Hrithik will play Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty. The film, which revolves around IAF officers, will release theatrically on January 25, the same date as Siddharth’s last film Pathaan released.
ALSO READ: Fighter Trailer: Sonam Kapoor hails Anil Kapoor; Arjun 'can’t wait' for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film
Star
Jonathan Majors
Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and assault Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King’s youngest daughter Dr. Bernice King took an indirect dig at Jonathan Majors for mentioning her mother’s name yet again. Jonathan Majors has mentioned Coretta Scott King’s name...Read more
Movie
The Crown Season 6
The final season of The Crown has revealed some shocking truths. The season features the tragic death of Princess Diana in a car crash, leaving viewers stunned. For fans of Diana, the final season is heartbreaking as they witness the premature loss of their beloved princess. What's even more startling is the tumultuous relati...Read more