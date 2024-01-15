Fighter Trailer: Sonam Kapoor hails Anil Kapoor; Arjun 'can’t wait' for Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's film

The trailer of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter finally dropped today. Fans are going gaga over the trailer of Siddharth Anand’s aerial action film.

As soon as the trailer dropped, Anil Kapoor’s daughter and actress Sonam Kapoor showed her support for her dad by sharing the film’s trailer. Arjun Kapoor also hailed Fighter trailer and wrote that he is super-excited to experience this film on the big screen.

Sonam Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor react to Fighter trailer

The trailer of Fighter was quite impressive and gave a glimpse of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and other cast members’ excellent performances. Sharing the trailer of Fighter on her Instagram stories, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “@anilskapoor!! ROCKY!!” For the unversed, Anil Kapoor is playing the role of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky, in the film.

Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor was mighty impressed with the Fighter trailer, and he lauded the director Siddharth Anand, as well as the entire team of the film for giving it their all. “The patriotic fervere rises What a trailer!!! All set for the big screen experience Lord Sid and the entire team hitting it out of the park Can not wait for Republic Day!!!” wrote Arjun Kapoor. Check out their Instagram stories below!

Ranveer Singh is all praise for Fighter trailer

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone also shared the trailer of Fighter on her social media account. Responding to it, Ranveer Singh showered praises on the trailer, and wished the team good luck for the film’s release. His comment read, “ABSOLUTE FIRE!!!! What a trailer!!!! Stunning!!!! I’m gobsmacked!!!!! All the best Team fighter!!!!” Meanwhile, reacting to Hrithik’s post, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan commented, “This is Brilliant!!!”

Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Siddharth Anand and others arrived for the trailer launch of Fighter in Mumbai. During the trailer launch, Hrithik heaped praises on his co-actor Anil Kapoor, and helmer Siddharth Anand. “It’s not time for words but time for work to speak. I want to thank the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad, insane, passionate human beings. It’s great to work with someone as passionate as Siddharth Anand. As courageous as Anil Kapoor,” he said.

Fighter also stars Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Talat Aziz. The film will hit the theatres on 25th January, 2024.

