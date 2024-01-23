Fighter: 6 reasons why you should watch Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor starrer action thriller

The long-anticipated film, Fighter, is set to hit the big screen this Thursday, and the excitement is reaching a crescendo. This thrilling drama features the dynamic pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, supported by an outstanding ensemble cast skillfully directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film's trailer and musical score have effectively captivated audiences, sparking curiosity about the intriguing storyline and the exhilarating entertainment that awaits. Advance bookings for the film are now open, and here are six compelling reasons why you should not miss the chance to secure your ticket for this cinematic extravaganza, starting January 25.

1. Fresh pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in Fighter

Actor Hrithik Roshan steps into the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by the call sign Patty, in the upcoming film Fighter. In the promotional material released, Hrithik emanates a captivating charm, appearing suave and confident in his aviator ensemble. His dialogue delivery has garnered praise, and the emotional scenes he presents are poised to be a delightful cinematic experience.

Sharing the screen with him is actress Deepika Padukone, who showcased her action prowess in last year's blockbuster Pathaan. Deepika takes on the character of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni.

The trailer offers a glimpse into their playful banter and friendly challenges, setting the stage for a dynamic on-screen chemistry. The film's soundtrack further teases their sizzling romance. As this duo marks their inaugural collaboration, audiences are in for a treat as they witness the chemistry unfold between this fresh pair on the big screen.

2. Anil Kapoor’s powerful role and talented supporting cast of Fighter

Anil Kapoor graces the screen with his timeless talent, embodying the character of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, known as Rocky. As a motivating leader, Rocky diligently prepares the aviators under his command for various scenarios, including the challenges of war. Fearless in pointing out their mistakes, his dynamic interactions with Hrithik, hinted at in the trailer, promise to be interesting.

The cast also features Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Rishabh Sawhney assumes the role of the antagonist, setting the stage for a gripping face-off with Hrithik that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

3. Direction of Siddharth Anand in Fighter

Siddharth Anand, the maestro behind massive successes like War and Pathaan, returns to the silver screen with yet another action-packed entertainer, Fighter. Siddharth showcases his directorial prowess once again in this film, featuring high-octane sequences heightened by state-of-the-art special effects—a tantalizing preview of which was unveiled in the trailer. Audiences are eager to discover the innovative elements the filmmaker introduces this time.

4. Plot of Fighter and flavor of patriotism

The film delves into the lives of Indian Air Force officers, offering a compelling narrative that hints at drawing inspiration from the real-life events of the tragic attacks on Indian forces in the Pulwama region in 2019.

In the initial half, the storyline is expected to shed light on the diverse characters who serve as aviators in the film, and vividly capture their bonds and camaraderie. As the plot progresses, the latter part of the story will take a dramatic turn, focusing on the profound tragedy that befalls them and their resolute plan for revenge, aiming to eliminate the formidable antagonist.

Timed to release on the eve of India's Republic Day, the film is poised to evoke a heightened sense of patriotism among viewers. The emotional quotient of the narrative aligns perfectly with the sentiments of this national celebration, promising an experience that resonates with the audience's deep love for their country.

5. Soundtrack of Fighter

The musical tapestry of Fighter is a delightful fusion, offering a diverse array of tracks ranging from romantic melodies and dance numbers to stirring patriotic tunes. The dynamic duo of Vishal and Shekhar have composed the album, while the evocative lyrics have been penned by Kumaar.

The first track, Sher Khul Gaye, sets the tone with its club-themed beats, featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and the ensemble cast showcasing their cool moves in this celebratory dance anthem. Following suit is the romantic beach melody, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, beautifully filmed on the leads, creating a serene and enchanting atmosphere. Heer Aasmani adds a touch of emotion with its heartfelt melody.

The soundtrack continues to captivate with the lively number Dil Chah Raha Hai, the poignant heartbreak song Dil Banaane Waaleya, and the goosebump-inducing patriotic tune Mitti.

6. Aerial action and intense sequences in Fighter

Fighter promises to redefine aerial action on the big screen. The promotional material has provided glimpses of riveting sequences featuring fighter planes and helicopters, setting the stage for intense explosions, high-octane chase sequences, and gripping hand-to-hand combat.

In a dramatic and visually stunning highlight, the trailer showcases Hrithik Roshan and the villain, portrayed by Rishabh Sawhney, engaged in a fierce fight. The anticipation for these adrenaline-pumping moments is palpable.

