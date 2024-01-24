Fighter Screening: Hrithik Roshan’s ladylove Saba Azad joins Ayushmann Khurrana, Sussanne Khan, Vaani Kapoor to support team

After the massive success of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand is back with yet another action film Fighter. As the movie is set to release on January 25, 2024, a special screening was organized in Delhi. Apart from the star cast, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan, several other celebs were also spotted arriving at the special screening.

Bollywood celebs arrive for Fighter special screening

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor will be gracing the big screen tomorrow with their action flick. But before cinephiles can enjoy one of the most anticipated movies of 2024, a special screening was hosted in New Delhi for B-town biggies. The three stars made heads turn as they made a banging entry to the venue.

To support her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan, actress and performer Saba Azad also made it to the screening. In the video, she was seen donning a warm beanie and a black t-shirt. Keeping her curly hair open, she greeted the paparazzi with folded hands. She was joined by the daughter of music director Rajesh Roshan and the cousin of Bollywood actor Hrithik, Pashmina Roshan.

Take a look:

Advertisement

Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khuranna also graced the event looking dapper as always. Donning a black t-shirt, matching pants, and a black and red jacket, he posed for the shutterbugs from inside his swanky luxury car.

Take a look:

The proud father of Hrithik, Rakesh Roshan also arrived to support his son and the entire team of Fighter. As he entered the venue, papa Roshan looked handsome in his printed shirt with complimentary pants.

Take a look:

Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor also made a smashing entry to the event looking drop-dead-gorgeous.

Take a look:

Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan was also present at the event. She was accompanied by their sons Hrehaan and Hridaan to support daddy.

Take a look:

Sussanne’s brother and actor Zayed Khan was also spotted after days. He came rocking an all-black look which seemed like the color for the event.

Take a look:

About Fighter

The movie, revolving around the Indian Air Force, sees some of the top IAF combat aviators coming together to form Air Dragons to fight escalating militant activities along the Line Of Control. The cast also includes actors like Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; here’s all you need to know about upcoming action flick