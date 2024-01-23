Fighter: Cast, plot, certification, runtime; here’s all you need to know about upcoming action flick

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for Siddharth Anand’s directorial movie Fighter. As the film marches towards its theatrical release date, we bring to you all the details of the movie under one roof. Read on to learn about the cast, the film’s runtime, certification, music, and more.

Fighter’s star cast

Everyone’s excited to see what magic Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor will create on the big screen with their upcoming action film Fighter. While they are an eminent part of the feature film, it also stars actors like Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Talat Aziz, Sanjeev Jaiswal, Rishabh Sawhney, and Ashutosh Rana. Backed by Siddharth Anand, its’ produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures. Notably, it’s also the first film in a planned aerial action franchise.

Fighter’s plot

Looking at the trailer of the movie, it was easy to guess that it’s a patriotic film revolving around the Air Force. In the wake of the increased militant activities along the Line Of Control, some top IAF combat aviators came together and formed a special unit named Air Dragons. During a media event, Shah Rukh Khan also spilled the beans about the movie and said, “I have heard the story of Fighter. And, I must tell you. that she is the real fighter in the film. Hrithik is the romantic interest, He is going to express love and gratitude.”

Advertisement

Fighter’s advance booking statistics

The advance bookings of Fighter opened on Saturday morning to a decent response in pre-sales. As of January 22 evening, the film sold around 50,000 tickets in the two major multiplexes in India. It’s being speculated that the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie will be selling close to 200000 tickets in top national chains before the advance booking closes.

Fighter release date

Fighter is one of the first major Bollywood releases of 2024. The film is also one of the highly anticipated ones as it marks Siddharth Anand's next after the blockbuster hit film Pathaan. The audiences can watch the film at theatres near them from January 25, 2024.

Fighter’s run time, certification, and budget

According to a report by India TV, the Central Board of Film Certification suggested some tweaks in the film and gave it a U/A certificate. Reported suggest that the film will have a run time of 166 minutes. It’s also made in a budget of a whopping Rs 250 crores.

Fighter trailer and teaser

The teaser of the film was released on December 8, 2023, while the official trailer was dropped on January 15, 2024. A couple of hours ago, Hrithik also dropped an unseen clip from the movie showcasing his character Patty’s hustle to become an ace team leader.

Fighter’s Music

The magical duo of the Indian music industry, Vishal and Shekhar have composed the album of the film that constitutes five songs, including a soul-touching one the rights of which have been bagged by T-Series. As of now, the singles form the album has been dropped. The first one titled Sher Khul Gaye was released on December 15, 2023, and is currently topping the charts. The next one was Ishq Jaisa Kuch which was dropped on December 22, 2023, followed by the third single titled Heer Aasmani which was released on January 8, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan - Deepika Padukone starrer sells 50,000 tickets in top national chains