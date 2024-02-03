Fighter's Akshay Oberoi says his career would have skyrocketed had cousin Vivek Oberoi helped him

Akshay Oberoi is currently basking in the positive reviews he has received for his role as Squadron Leader Basheer 'Bash' Khan in Siddharth Anand's aerial action film Fighter. The film met with positive response upon its release. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his relationship with his cousin Vivek Oberoi and said that he never asked for or got work from him.

Akshay Oberoi on Vivek Oberoi

In a recent interview with Dainik Bhaskar, Akshay Oberoi was asked about him being the cousin brother of actor Vivek Oberoi. But the Fighter actor has never mentioned it anywhere. In response, he said that he would be happy to get Vivek's help if it were offered. He revealed that neither he asked for work nor Vivek offered him any.

The actor further stated he respected both Vivek and his father Suresh Oberoi as actors and said that it was a coincidence that he did Inside Edge with Vivek. He said, "Now that I look back, my career would have skyrocketed if had received help from Vivek." The Fighter actor concluded the answer by stating that he can balance success and failure after having seen the latter a lot.

Akshay Oberoi praises Siddharth Anand

In an interview with India Today, Akshay praised FIghter director Siddharth Anand. The Director had asked him to do a particular scene in a certain way in the film and told him: "When you watch the film, you'll thank me". Later on, Akshay realized it and said: "Now I get it, what an impact that scene has. And you know what happens post interval and the whole second half. You feel the whole energy in the theatre change. They're crying for your character. To have such a big commercial movie with such big stars and leave that impact, I feel very grateful."

Fighter is directed by Siddharth Anand and stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh. It was released during the Republic Day weekend.

