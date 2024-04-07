Hrithik Roshan lauds Kunal Kemmu as he reviews Lootcase; ‘Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well’

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. His captivating onscreen presence keeps audiences hooked. He is quite active on social media as well, where he is seen sharing personal and professional updates. In addition to this, the actor is quite vocal at heaping praises on his contemporaries. Recently, the actor yet again took to his X and offered effusive praises on Kunal Kemmu’s Lootcase.

Hrithik Roshan reviews Kunal Kemmu's Lootcase

On April 7, a while back, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) and heaped praises on Kunal Kemmu. He reviewed his 2020 released Comedy-thriller, Lootcase, directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and called him a ‘brilliant actor’. He extended his heartfelt wishes to the entire team for the ‘fun film’.

He expressed, “I just saw Lootcase. Loved it !! Kunal Khemu is such a brilliant actor. Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well. But Lootcase is just terrific. My belated congratulations to its director Rajesh Krishnan and all the actors and entire team! What a fun film! (Accompanied by an oncoming fist emoji.”

Take a look:

Minutes after the review was posted, several fans reacted to Fighter Star’s review. A fan remarked, “Lootcase is so underrated. Also you should watch Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express as well, it's even funnier,” while another fan urged, “Why not do a comedy film with the director!! Don't just watch it,” and a third fan exclaimed, “Time to rewatch.”

About Lootcase

Lootcase is a black comedy crime film that was released in 2020, bankrolled by Fox Star Studios, and directed by Rajesh Krishnan. The film starred Rasika Duggal, Kunal Kemmu, Ranvir Shorey, Vijay Raaz, and Gajraj Rao among others. Available to watch on Disney+Hotstar, the film revolves around the story of a man who stumbles upon a red bag full of Rs. 10 crore outside his workplace. The hunt for the bag by corrupt politicians, murderous gangsters, and ruthless cops adds to the hilarious ride of the film.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter starring Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others in key roles. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released earlier this year on Republic Day’s Eve in January.

