FLASHBACK FRIDAY: Did you know Katrina Kaif had to be rescued by cops during Dhunki Lage shoot? Know what happened

Katrina Kaif is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood, and time and again, she has proven herself with her star presence and her choice of films. It's no wonder that people eagerly anticipate even a glimpse of the diva herself. Despite her hectic schedule, Katrina manages to make time to meet her fans.

However, did you know that there was once a time when a crowd of 1000 people appeared in the blink of an eye just to catch a glimpse of her? Yes, you heard it right!

Katrina Kaif shot Dhunki Laage song amidst a crowd of 7,000 people

Katrina Kaif won hearts with her screen presence, acting, looks, and more in the 2011 movie Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, co-starring Imran Khan and Ali Zafar. Katrina's character, Dimple Dixit, became a household name, especially among young girls who resonated with her role. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan etched and paved the way for Katrina in Bollywood. One particular song from the movie, titled Dhunki Laage, was not just a hit, but fans loved Katrina's aura and funky look.

According to the Times of India, the Dhunki Laage song was shot in Agra, and as soon as people got to know that Katrina was to shoot for the song at Agra Fort, a crowd of over 7,000 gathered within a few minutes! While this was beneficial as the song demanded such an audience, it also posed a problem as Katrina couldn’t leave the venue at the end of the shoot.

That was when a team of police was called to escort her out and take her away. She had to travel in a police van!

Check out the making of the Dhunki Laage song here:

Katrina Kaif on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The thriller hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. In this movie by Sriram Raghavan, she shared the screen opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time.

Recently, the film debuted on the OTT platform Netflix, eliciting an outpouring of praise from fans who were captivated by the gripping narrative and the stellar performances delivered by the lead actors. With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await official announcements about Katrina's forthcoming acting projects.

