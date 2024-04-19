Flashback Friday: When Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Anil, Farah danced their heart out at Sanjay Kapoor's sangeet; PIC

Bollywood weddings have always been a center of attraction for everyone. Seeing your favorite stars participate in another celebrity's wedding celebrations and dance is a high of a kind.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan once shared a star-studded picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, and many more from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet, and it still lives in our hearts rent-free.

Farah Khan is loved on social media for sharing some of the best moments with her Bollywood friends. Back in 2022, she shared a beautiful throwback picture from Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's sangeet ceremony.

The picture is no less than a gem for Bollywood fans because it features young Farah, Shah Rukh Khan, and Karan Johar dancing their heart out while Anil Kapoor looks on. Salman Khan can also be seen in the background, showing a rare candid expression.

Captioning the post, Farah wrote, "Those were the days! @anilskapoor papaji in shock (laughter emoji) spot the very famous background dancers pls.. @sanjaykapoor2500 & @maheepkapoor s sangeet.."

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's work front

After creating history in 2023 with Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for his next film, King, which will feature him alongside his daughter Suhana Khan. Sujoy Ghosh will direct the action thriller, and Siddharth Anand will serve as a co-producer. SRK is also set to start work on YRF's Pathaan 2 and Tiger vs. Pathaan.

Salman Khan is set to start shooting his upcoming action thriller Sikandar in May. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the film will be released on Eid 2025. Apart from that, he is working with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan on a much-talked-about action thriller, The Bull, produced by Dharma Productions.

He may also collaborate with Sohail Khan on his ambitious project, Sher Khan, which was first announced in 2012. The superstar will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan, opposite SRK.

