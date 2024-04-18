Chunky Panday says he knew Shah Rukh Khan would become 'superstar' even when he rented house with Gauri Khan
Chunky Panday reveals that his brother Chikki was and still is one of Shah Rukh Khan’s first friends in Mumbai. The actor says he knew SRK would become a superstar.
Many know Shah Rukh Khan's journey from Delhi to Mumbai and his becoming the most loved actor in the Indian film industry. The King of Romance also has a pretty impressive story about how he impressed the love of his life, Gauri, who is now his wife.
A while ago, actor Chunky Panday recalled SRK's early days in Mumbai when he lived in a rented house with his wife and visited them regularly.
Chunky Panday talks about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's rented apartment days
Shah Rukh Khan's wife, Gauri Khan, and Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, are very close friends. They are often spotted together with their other friends, going shopping, going on dinner dates, and going on vacations. But their relationship dates back to when SRK and Gauri came to Mumbai, and the megastar was setting his foot in the industry. Back then, the Khan duo lived in a rented apartment and often visited the Pandays.
Speaking to Time Out With Ankit, Chunky Panday shared that the Pathaan actor was very close with his brother Chikki. They were among the first friends during SRK's initial days in Bollywood.
The Housefull 4 actor shared, "I think one of his first friends in Bombay when he arrived was my younger brother Chikki. They're still the best of friends. So, at that time, they (Shah Rukh and Gauri) were renting a place and they used to come to meet my brother, sab baith ke video cassettes dekhte the. So, he and Gauri were in my house quite often."
Chunky Panday says he knew Shah Rukh Khan would become a superstar
Panday further added that he was sure that Shah Rukh Khan would end up becoming a superstar. Sharing the reason behind his thoughts, he said, "Because he had that in him, you can see that fire. He's always had that. That talent has always been there with him before he became the superstar. So, he was very confident, and he knew where he was going. I mean, yeah, of course, very proud that I've known him since then," Panday shared, adding that the Jawan actor hasn't changed a bit.
On the work front, SRK will next be seen in the film The King alongside his daughter Suhana Khan, who made her film debut with The Archies.
