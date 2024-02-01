Giorgia Andriani on breakup with Arbaaz Khan post latter's marriage to Sshura Khan; says, 'I wish him well'

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot for the second time as he exchanged vows with his ladylove Sshura Khan in December 2023. He was earlier married to Malaika Arora tying the knot in 1998 and they continue to co-parent their son together named Arhaan Khan. But the former couple announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in 2017.

After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she earlier confirmed that they had parted ways. Now, in a recent interview, Giorgia opened up about her breakup with Arbaaz after he married Sshura.

Giorgia Andriani gets candid about her post-breakup phase with Arbaaz Khan

During an exclusive interview with Zoom, Giorgia Andriani opened up about her breakup with Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan. Praising Arbaaz, she said that he is a good human being. "Yes, we did part ways and the emptiness of letting go of a partner will always be there. Letting go is not easy, because you’re personally involved with someone in a relationship. But one has to move on when the relationship ends. I wish him well while I move to another chapter in my life," Giorgia added.

Giorgia Andriani addresses rumors of her dating another actor

During the same interview, Giorgia also addressed the reports claiming she is dating a certain actor. Brushing off the rumors, she said that there was no truth to it.

When asked if she received any advice from any Bollywood actor, Giorgia said, "I usually don’t take advice from any actors, because I feel I’m on my own journey, and they are on their own." However, she said that one piece of fitness advice she received from Salman Khan.

"Salman Khan works out four times a day! But his fitness routine is different from mine. So he would not share tops, per se. But he did suggest that let go of my fringes (fringe-cut hairstyle), which I didn’t, because I liked them" the model-actress added.

Meanwhile, in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, confirming her break-up with Arbaaz Khan, Giorgia added that they were like best friends and she will always have feelings for him.

