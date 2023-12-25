Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan look dreamy as they share official wedding photos; 'Need all your blessings'
On December 24, Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with her ladylove and Raveena Tandon's makeup artist Sshura Khan. The couple finally dropped the official wedding photos. Check it out.
Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan grabbed headlines over the past few days as recent media reports suggested that the Dabangg actor is planning to tie the knot with celebrity makeup artist Sshura Khan. Earlier reports claimed that the wedding would take place in Mumbai on December 24. Now, a while ago, all the rumors came true as Arbaaz tied the knot for the second time. He exchanged the vows with his ladylove Sshura Khan. The celeb couple have now shared the official wedding pictures.
Arbaaz Khan ties the knot with ladylove Sshura Khan
On December 24, Arbaaz Khan who was making headlines for wedding rumors with Sshura Khan, finally tied the knot with the latter. Sshura is the makeup artist of Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.
The wedding took place in Mumbai at Arpita Khan's house and the couple performed the wedding rituals in attendance of their close friends and family members.
A while ago, taking to their Instagram, Arbaaz and Sshura jointly shared their wedding pictures. In the picture, the couple looks dreamy as they posed together with the floral decorations in the background. For the big day, the bride and groom twinned in floral outfits.
Sharing the pictures, the actor wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day!"
Take a look:
Raveena Tandon shared an unseen video to congratulate the newlyweds. She wrote, "Mubarak Mubarak Mubarak!!! My darlings @sshurakhan and @arbaazkhanofficial ! So surreal! So so Happy for both of you! Abhi toh party shuru hui hai!!!! Mrs and Mr Sshura Arbaaz Khan."
For the uninitiated, Sshura is a makeup artist by profession. She has also worked in several films and television shows. The lovebirds Arbaaz and Sshura met on the sets of the actors upcoming film Patna Shukla. The film is being produced by Arbaaz himself under his production banner. The cast of the film includes stars Raveena Tandon, Manav Vij, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Jatin Goswami, and Anushka Kaushik. Late Satish Kaushik was also a part of the movie.
Arbaaz Khan's past relationships
Shedding light on Arbaaz's past relationships, he tied the knot with Malaika Arora in 1998. They co-parent their son together named Arhaan Khan. He was born in 2002. But the former couple announced their separation in March 2016 and divorced in 2017.
After that, Arbaaz began dating model and actress Giorgia Andriani. But in a recent exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, she confirmed that the duo has parted ways.
She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him; I will always do."
Giorgia added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not really come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't; I definitely find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't have lasted forever. It was very different."
Pinkvilla wishes Arbaaz and Sshura a happy married life.
