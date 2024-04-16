Salman Khan firing case: Shooters produced before Mumbai’s Killa court; to remain in police custody till April 25

It’s been a couple of days that multiple gunshots were fired at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. Internet is abuzz with several updates relating to the case. While the two accused in the case were arrested in Bhuj after they fled from Mumbai. A while back, the duo was brought in the city for further investigation. Minutes later, both the accused were produced before Mumbai’s Killa court.

On April 16, a while back, two accused in Salman Khan firing case namely, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal have been produced in the Killa court of Mumbai. The official update and video from the site was shared by the news agency ANI. In the video, both the accused were seen exiting the court premises after the appearance.

In addition to this, AR Zankant, Kachchh DSP has also reacted on the matter. In an official statement shared with the news agency, he said, "Mumbai Police was investigating the case of firing outside the residence of actor Salman Khan. Mumbai Police informed the Kachchh Police that the two accused had reached Kachchh. Different teams were formed to catch the accused. Both the accused were arrested by Kachchh Police and handed over to Mumbai Police. During primary interrogation, it was found that they were in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang..."

Take a look:

Furthermore, Mumbai Police have also confirmed that the accused will remain in the custody till April 25.