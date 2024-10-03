Govinda Bullet Injury: Shilpa Shetty visits her Gambler co-star at hospital to get his health update; WATCH

Popular actor and dancing star Govinda has been grabbing headlines these days after his revolver recently misfired a bullet. Soon after his leg injury, Govinda was rushed to the hospital in Mumbai immediately. Govinda's family members and celebrities from the film fraternity close to him have been visiting the actor at the hospital to check up on his health. Shilpa Shetty visited her Gambler co-star Govinda at the hospital to get his health update.

In a video on Instagram, Shilpa Shetty can be seen coming out of her car outside the hospital where Govinda is currently admitted after his bullet injury. She is mobbed by her fans as they try to record her glimpse at the moment. The actress walked towards the entry gate while making her way from the crowd and then looked back at the paparazzi.

Watch the video here:

Shilpa Shetty and Govinda have worked together in a few films in the Hindi cinema. Their collaborations include Gambler (1995), Haathkadi (1995), Chhote Sarkar (1996), and Pardesi Babu (1998).

Before Shilpa, celebrities like David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raveena Tandon, and Rajpal Yadav arrived at the hospital. Govinda is admitted to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai. He will be discharged on October 4 (Friday) from the hospital. His wife, Sunita Ahuja recently confirmed the development about the actor's health to the media.

Sunita shared that he is stable and will be discharged at around 12 pm to 1 pm tomorrow. The actor will be taken home after his discharge from the hospital.

Advertisement

Govinda was preparing to depart for Kolkata when the unfortunate incident happened at his home on October 1. Reportedly, a part of his revolver's lock was broken.

After his surgery, the Hero No 1. actor was questioned by the Juhu police about the accidental gunshot incident. It has been reported that he was cleaning his revolver and it was unlocked during the mishap, leading to a leg injury.

On the work front, Govinda is best known for movies like Coolie No. 1, Hero No.1, Partner, Swarg, Bhagam Bhaag, Saajan Chale Sasural, Dulhe Raja, Ankhiyon Se Goli Mare, Rajaji and others.

ALSO READ: Govinda Bullet Injury: David Dhawan arrives at hospital to meet his Hero No 1; Shatrughan Sinha joins