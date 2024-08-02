Shilpa Shetty's fitness routine to get a toned figure like her

Shilpa Shetty is not only a charming actress but also a fitness inspiration. She never misses her gym and yoga practices, no matter what. Her figure is what every girl dreams to achieve. From doing different asanas to maintaining a proper diet, Shilpa does not compromise anything over her health. She takes her fitness very seriously. This article will give insights about Shilpa's fitness routine, including diet, nutrition, and more.

Shilpa Shetty's daily exercise and yoga routine

Shilpa Shetty once shared a video on her Instagram handle doing asanas. She wrote, “Yoga is my ‘go-to’… at home or on a vacation or back from a vacation. So, today’s routine included the Virabhadrasana and Skandasana, which when done together is a great combination exercise."

According to the 49-year-old, the combination of Virabhadrasana (Warrior Pose) and Skandasana (Side Lunge Pose) in a yoga practice is beneficial for strengthening the thigh and core muscles. “It also improves balance, increases hip and pelvic flexibility, and gives a deep stretch to the groin, hamstrings, and adductor muscles. It’s also a great exercise that increases one’s flexibility for more challenging asanas,” said Shilpa.

She starts her day by drinking two glasses of warm water with one tablespoon of ghee, combined with half a teaspoon of turmeric, saunth (dry ginger), and a quarter spoon of pepper to maintain metabolism.

She follows a combination of yoga, cardio, and strength training to keep her body fit. Shilpa also practices yoga to stay calm, focused, and flexible. She also does running, cycling, and swimming to improve her endurance and burn calories.

Shilpa Shetty's diet and nutrition

Nutritionist Divya Sobti gave a sneak peek into Shilpa’s diet in the Sukhee actor’s own words during an interaction with Indian Express.“My chai is not a meal, it is a celebration,” said Shilpa about her meal 2, while admitting that her meal 1 for the day is soaked oats with apple and pomegranate. While meal 3 comprises fresh fruits, meal 4 has refreshing beverages. It is followed by small, wholesome meals later.

Divya told the portal, “She keeps her diet full of antioxidants and micronutrients, which is why she keeps taking fruits throughout the day. Her day starts with overnight oatmeal.”

Shilpa Shetty never skips her breakfast and likes eating a bowl of apples, mangoes, and almond milk. She also eats porridge or two boiled or scrambled eggs. “If you don’t break your fast, you are not doing good to your brain and body. I like to keep it simple and quick,” the actress once said in an interview.

The actress further mentioned that she doesn’t like to starve herself and believes in a balanced diet. In an interview, Shetty mentioned that switching to coconut milk has been a great alternative for her and has helped her reduce weight, as she considers coconut milk a beneficial part of her diet. “You have to add foods in your diet that keep you full and at the same time maintain your weight and give you a natural glow," she said.

Shilpa stays away from white sugar as much as she can to maintain her health. She prefers honey, powdered jaggery, or coconut sugar as healthier alternatives. “Sacrifice excess sugar, eat clean, and get fitter than you were yesterday” is Shilpa Shetty’s one of the main fitness mantras.

When home for lunch, she looks forward to a satisfying meal with legumes or seafood, rice, vegetables, and half a beetroot.

Shilpa has her dinner before 7:30. For dinner, she eats soup, chapatis, and a small portion of vegetables as her dinner. She also likes to keep her dinner light and healthy, avoiding excess calorie intake. She also keeps a gap of three hours between dinner and sleep time.

Once, in an interview with India Today, Shilpa Shetty shared how her fitness journey began. She said it started when she was 10 and had little understanding of fitness. She used to be a volleyball player and did Taekwondo. But taking it forward and wanting to help people to explain how it can make a difference in their lives happened many years ago when she produced my first yoga DVD, Shilpa's Yoga, then a book, The Great Indian Diet, and now YouTube with theshilpashettychannel.

The Dhadkan actress also opened up about her cheat day. She shared, "I started it to show people that I'm human too, and though I lead a disciplined lifestyle, Sunday is the day to indulge. It's important for the mind to not crave. I have a terrible sweet tooth and as you see on Instagram, I love a good dessert."

Shilpa Shetty's fitness tips

The actress once shared fitness tips, and it was that she never looks back and believes it's never too late to make a change. Shilpa Shetty's yoga practice is one of her best fitness tips, as the actress swears by it to stay fit.

The above-mentioned list is how Shilpa works hard to keep her body fit and goes through a proper diet plan to stay fit and fine!

