Govinda Bullet Injury: Wife Sunita Ahuja confirms actor will be DISCHARGED tomorrow; ‘Aaj saab ka dressing bhi...'

Govinda accidentally shot himself on October 1, 2024, with his gun while placing his licensed revolver in the almirah. The unfortunate incident happened around 4:45 a.m., following which he was taken to the Criticare Hospital in Mumbai. A couple of days later after undergoing surgery, his wife Sunita Ahuja confirmed that the actor would be discharged tomorrow, i.e. October 4, 2024.

Today, on October 3, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja was spotted leaving the hospital in her car. However, before leaving, she spoke to the media outside, sharing a major update about the actor’s well-being.

She said, "Sir ek dam badhiya hai, kal discharge hone vale hain sir, tabiyat ek dum first class, ab kal 12 ya 1 baje sir ko yahan se discharge kar ke ghar le ke jayenge." She further expressed gratitude towards everyone for their prayers and blessings, due to which she mentioned that the actor had a speedy recovery.

"Pehla navratra mein aaj saab ka dressing bhi change ho gaye," she noted further, adding that the actor would come down around 12:00-1:00 p.m. She also promised the paparazzi that the actor would meet them before leaving after getting discharged.

Notably, on Wednesday, Govinda was questioned by the Juhu Police regarding the accidental self-shooting incident. Reports indicate that the actor explained to the police that the revolver was unlocked while he was cleaning it, leading to a misfire.

Govinda revealed that the revolver was 20 years old. According to police sources and reports, the initial evidence suggests no foul play, but they remain skeptical about the actor’s statement. It has been revealed that the police may call him in for further questioning soon.

Additionally, it has come to light that Govinda's daughter, Tina Ahuja, has also been interrogated by the police, and her statement has been documented. The investigation is ongoing.

For the unversed, on October 1, 2024, Govinda accidentally shot himself while handling his revolver. Hours later, the actor released a voice note to assure his fans that he was doing well and the bullet was extracted. The actor’s close friends and Bollywood celebrities including David Dhawan, Shatrughan Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Jackky Bhagnani, and more were among others to visit him at the hospital after the incident.

