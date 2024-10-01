Govinda Bullet Injury: David Dhawan arrives at hospital to meet his Hero No 1; Shatrughan Sinha joins

Actor Govinda is currently hospitalized after accidentally injuring his leg with his personal revolver earlier today. David Dhawan paid a visit to the actor in the hospital, joined by Shatrughan Sinha, who shared an update on Govinda's health with the media.

In a video, David Dhawan was spotted visiting his longtime friend Govinda following the incident where Govinda accidentally shot himself in the leg. David arrived at the hospital wearing a blue t-shirt, stepping out of his car to meet Govinda.

Shatrughan Sinha also joined David Dhawan and was seen outside the hospital before heading in to visit Govinda. Afterward, he updated the media on Govinda's condition, relaying that the doctor confirmed everything was fine and said, “Doctor ne kaha sab ache hai, achi sehat hai. 1-2 dino mein sakushal ghar chale jayenge. Wo accident hua tha. Accident ka koi if and but nai hota. Lekin bohot sahi jagah sahi waqt par pahunch gaye. (The doctor said everything is fine, and their health is good. He will be able to go home safely in 1-2 days. The accident happened; there are no ifs or buts about it. However, he reached the right place at the right time).

Earlier today, Govinda was rushed to Criticare Hospital in Juhu, Mumbai for emergency surgery after accidentally shooting himself in the leg with his licensed firearm. He is now stable and recovering well. In an audio message shared by Shiv Sena leader Krishna Hegde, Govinda expressed gratitude for the support he received from his well-wishers and acknowledged the care provided by the doctors after having the bullet removed.

As per Indian express, the incident occurred just as Govinda was about to leave for Kolkata. His manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the injury was below his left knee and that his daughter, Tina Ahuja, was at the hospital with him. While keeping his licensed revolver in an almirah, it accidentally dropped, leading to a bullet being discharged.

The injury occurred just below Govinda’s left knee, but fortunately, the bullet has since been removed. His manager shared that Govinda’s daughter, Tina Ahuja, was by his side at the hospital. Despite the incident, Govinda is now in stable condition, speaking with everyone, and on the path to recovery.

Wishing Govinda a swift and smooth recovery!

