Govinda felt ‘insecure’ about every actor he worked with for THIS reason, reveals Anari No. 1 co-star Adi Irani

Bollywood superstar Govinda has ruled the silver screen for over a decade, winning hearts with his impeccable comic timing and effortless charm. His films continue to hold a special place in the hearts of fans. However, his Anari No. 1 co-star Adi Irani recently made a surprising revelation about the actor’s mindset. According to him, the superstar was deeply insecure about every co-star in his films, even those playing minor roles. The reason? He always wanted to look his absolute best on screen, ensuring that no one outshined him.

In a recent conversation with Filmymantra, Adi Irani, who played the antagonist Tiger Tadipaar in Anari No. 1, looked back on his early days in the industry alongside Govinda. He recalled that both of them embarked on their Bollywood journeys around the same time, facing similar struggles. Although they weren’t together from the very beginning, their paths ran parallel, and they developed a strong understanding of each other during their formative years in the industry.

Further discussing Govinda’s insecurity, Adi revealed, “Wo insecurity usko mere se nai sabse rehti hai. Chota characters bhi rahega toh usko insecurity rehti hai because he wants to look good, which is okay. Usko insecurity hui thi no doubt.” (That insecurity was not just with me but with everyone. Even if there was a small character, he would feel insecure because he wanted to look good, which is okay. There was no doubt he felt insecure).

Adi Irani recalled crossing paths with Govinda at a dance school, where the Hero No. 1 star would showcase his moves. At the time, Irani and his friends found his style amusing, unaware it would later become iconic. Looking back, he admitted they had underestimated Govinda’s talent. Their bond, formed in those early days, remained strong over the years.

Reflecting on their collaborations across seven to eight films, Irani praised the Raja Babu actor’s natural talent. He noted that Govinda had a unique way of delivering lines and a knack for elevating his role on screen.

Adi also recalled an incident from Anari No. 1, where Govinda initially failed to recognize him due to his transformed look. Later, the superstar praised his appearance and even arranged a special screening to appreciate his performance.

He also shared that Govinda was initially unsure about Irani playing Tiger Tadipaar, suggesting more villains for a stronger dynamic. However, after seeing Irani in full costume, he was convinced of his impact.