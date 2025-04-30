Paraman OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Supergood Subramani's Tamil drama movie online

Paraman is a Tamil drama that was released in theaters on November 29 last year. Directed by J. Sabarish, the film received mixed reviews at the box office. However, the performances of the lead cast were widely praised. Though the movie initially faced challenges in securing an OTT release, it is now finally ready to make its digital debut. Read on to know more!

When and where to watch Paraman

Paraman will start streaming on Sun NXT from May 1. The announcement post on the OTT giant’s X handle read, "His land. His fight. His story. Paraman arriving this May 1! Paraman streaming from May 1 on Sun NXT."

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Paraman

Paraman is the story of a farmer whose peaceful life is torn apart by betrayal and greed. His partner, Sadai, forges fake documents to grab Paraman’s land.

With help from the police, Sadai threatens him, but Paraman bravely takes the legal route. He wins the case and regains his land, feeling a short-lived sense of relief. Just as things begin to settle, the government issues a notice claiming the land for a bypass road project. Once again, Paraman turns to the court, determined to protect what is his.

However, the battle takes a toll. His family slowly begins to fall apart. Their house is lost. His son ends up in jail. His daughter-in-law is forced to leave. Paraman and his wife, Kannathaal, are left alone, broken, and abandoned in a tiny cottage. The film raises a powerful question—did justice prevail, or did the system fail yet another common man?

Cast and crew of Paraman

Paraman features Supergood Subramani in the lead role as Paraman, supported by Vaiyapuri as Sivanandi and Pala Karuppaiyah as Malaisamy. Hello Kandasamy plays Karuppu, while Vetrivel Raja appears as Koonan. Meesai Rajendran takes on the role of Nehru, with VJ Archana portraying the Collector.

Ashok Tamizh plays Veeran. The film is directed, produced, and edited by J. Sabarish, with the story penned by Idayanilavan. Thameem Ansari composed the music, and Sibi Sadasivam handled the cinematography.

