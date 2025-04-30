Tourist Family EARLY Reviews: Here's what netizens have to say about Sasikumar and Simran's family drama movie

Tourist Family is an upcoming Tamil family drama set to hit the big screens tomorrow, May 1. Despite clashing with big releases like HIT 3 and Retro, the movie has been generating immense hype. Recently, the makers organized a special screening, and now social media is flooding with early reviews of the film. Check them out if you’re planning to watch this movie in theaters.

Viewers are calling the film a true family entertainer. They say the movie feels realistic and blends humor with emotions. Many have praised the simple and honest dialogues. Some shared that they already feel connected to the characters, especially the little boy Kamalesh.

Reviews described it as a heartwarming and feel-good drama. Audiences felt that the emotional depth was handled with great maturity. The climax has received a lot of love, with some calling it exceptional.

Sasikumar’s performance is being seen as one of his best. Simran has also been appreciated for continuing her strong run. Viewers mentioned that the supporting cast, especially the children, played their parts really well. Sean Roldan’s music is one of the highlights of the film.

Overall, many are recommending the film as a must-watch in theaters. They believe it’s a movie filled with hope, humanity, and a perfect balance of fun and emotion.

"#TouristFamily Interval: HEARTWARMING, this one really meets the hype. Funny, relatable, and so emotional that it kept me engaged fully until now. Unbelievably good sketching of characters. 20 minutes before the interval, there's a sequence that will surely break you," read another review of Tourist Family on X.

Take a look at more reviews below:

Tourist Family is a Tamil drama featuring M. Sasikumar as Das and Simran, fresh from Good Bad Ugly, as Vasanthi. Yogi Babu joins as Das' friend, while Mithun Jai Sankar plays their son.

The film follows a Sri Lankan Tamil family seeking refuge in Tamil Nadu. Their struggles in a new land are told with both emotion and humor. Aravind Viswanathan handles the visuals, Barath Vikraman does the editing, and Sean Roldan composes the music. The movie is produced by Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment.

