The Royals: Ishaan Khatter has coolest message for ‘crown jewel’ Zeenat Aman in post reflecting on his working experience

Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar are soon going to entertain the audience in the upcoming rom-com series, The Royals. The show boasts an ensemble star cast and also marks the comeback of Zeenat Aman in acting after a long hiatus. Ahead of the show's release, Ishaan posted a special message for the actress expressing his affection for the legendary actress. He went on to give her the title of 'Gen Zee.'

On April 29, Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture with Zeenat Aman. In the special photo shoot, the Dhadak actor is seen standing behind the legendary actress, who exhibited her timeless charm sitting on the chair. She was seen in a blue coordinate set with stunning sunglasses.

Reflecting on his experience of working with her in The Royals, Ishaan Khatter penned the coolest message expressing, "Officially claiming the title of 'Gen Zee' for the crown jewel of our show (accompanied by a red-heart and a diamond emoji) Zeenat ji I can't decide if it was more of a joy or a privilege to share the screen and space with you. You bring an elegance, grace, and 𝘢𝘥𝘢𝘩 that is truly irreplaceable, and I think I can speak for us all when I say @thezeenataman we adore you. "

"Fans are in for a royal treat with #TheRoyalsOnNetflix on May 9th," he added.

Soon after the post was shared, several internet users flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement at seeing Zeenat Aman back on screen.

A user wrote, "Looking forward to see Zeenat on screen after such a long time .. beautiful as ever," another fan commented, "Don't u mean GEM ZEE," while another user called her "The OG Roma @thezeenataman" while one fan commented, "Ooooh... bring it in."

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals boasts an ensemble star-cast consisting of Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Lisa Mishra, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Milind Soman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Luke Kenny in pivotal roles. It is set to release on Netflix on May 9, 2025.

In addition to this, Aman also has Manish Malhotra's Bun Tikki in the pipeline.

