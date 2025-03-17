Salman Khan’s co-star Adi Irani reveals Salim Khan would mock superstar before he became actor: ‘Inko lagta hai body…’

Salman Khan and Adi Irani worked together in the movie, Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. But before getting to know about the bhaijaan of Bollywood, Irani met with his father Salim Khan, and created a bond with him. In a recent interview, Adi recalled how the senior screenwriter would mock Salman in front of him for working out. The father would say “Inko lagta hai body banaane se actor bann jaayenge (He thinks he can become an actor by building his body.)” Read on!

During an interview with Filmymantra Media, popular Bollywood and TV actor, Adi Irani, spoke about Salman Khan and the bond he shared with his father, Salim Khan. Irani revealed that he met Salim Ji through his ex-girlfriend. Hence, he knew the Tiger 3 star even before he stepped into the industry. Along with his partner, the Baazigar actor would meet the senior screenwriter and eat with him.

Looking at the way senior Khan would treat his son Salman, Adi would often think ‘How can someone do this to his son?’ The A Thursday actor further stated that the Dabangg actor was very much interested in working out.

So, while he was exercising, his dad used to say in front of Irani, “Dekho unko actor banna hai. Inko lagta hai body banaane se actor bann jaayenge. Acting ke lie kya kya karna padta hai (He wants to become an actor. He thinks by building his body he can become an actor. One has to do lots of things to become an actor.)”

In the same chat, the Welcome Back actor shared that while Salim Khan is a great man, Salman is also a very good person. According to Adi, the Sikandar actor has worked a lot on himself and he knows his caliber. Hence, he decided to not follow anyone and make his own mark.

Talking about Salman Khan’s work front, the actor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming action-thriller film, Sikandar. Helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, and Prateik Babbar. It is set to his theatres on Eid 2025.